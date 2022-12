Dudhunter said: Yes but let us be specific, briefly. What is so interesting about the “Last of Us” story to let it stand apart from a beloved, long running series like Walking Dead? Click to expand...

Having watched TWD up until Rick left the show and played both TLoU games, they're completely different characters and methods of telling a story while only sharing a similar setting. Neil Druckmann has stated that he likes to write simple stories with complex characters, which is exactly what he did with TLoU games. And TWD is definitely the opposite in that respect with more characters that are generally more shallow, which makes for a more complex story overall with how they all interact and distract from the core story arch. Which given that they're on different mediums (game vs show) as well, they're hardly comparable in any other respect, esp. since they have to tell their stories in completely different ways. Yes, TLoU has a fair amount of cutscenes as well, but just as much of the dialog (if not more so) in the game is given while actively playing, and then a lot of that is even situational and optional depending on where you go and what actions you take. Some of those optional scenes are pretty insightful on their own as well, and most of them definitely add a fair amount of character development and nuance to the story.That's my take on what makes it stand apart from a series like TWD at least and I'm definitely interested to see if they can continue this theme in the show without adding too many distracting characters. But of course everyone has their own opinions on what makes a good story and also have different thresholds on seemingly controversial aspects like a characters sexual preference and appearance (like Ellie and Abby), so you get people that automatically hate the game based on those very shallow points without even attempting to consider the background given to them or their motivations and influences by key characters and events shown in the previous game or flashbacks, or just normal character development as you play both games in their entirety. That's not to say that there aren't more valid and legitimate reasons to hate the story (mostly in the 2nd game, which is definitely much more divisive than the first, which was intentional by Druckmann), and I can agree with most of those points to a certain extent, but I still ultimately respect the decisions they made with the story and characters in the 2nd game given that you can clearly see that the writers cared about these characters in a way that you don't see in most other games, and even movies/shows to a lesser extent.