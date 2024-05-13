The last game that gave you a lasting impression?

Comixbooks
I'm going to go out with Rift by Trion games basically the last game that left me wanting a sequel. The gameplay didn't suck the grind wasn't bad but the environments mounts world bosses were really memorable. It's the reason why I hope Ashes of Creation is similar.
2nd up was Duke Nukem Forever just the Multiplayer not the single player.
3rd runner up is Wartales which came out last year but the ability to focus on menials tats while exploring the overworld is similar to old Ultima and Final Fantasy games turn based games. I have 140 hours in that game last game to do that were the above two games.
