The lack of B450 MB's on Amazon and other places?

Are manufacturers getting ready to release the B460s? Tons of boards no longer available on amazon or New Egg. It's really bad for mATX and ITX.
 
It's everything... 3600's and 3600x, x570s, b550, they are all low stock. Not sure if it's just problems with distribution channels from the virus or what. I just picked up a b550, was going to paid with a 330x for my kid, but no stock.. 3600s where going for $200+, 3600x where pretty much back up to MSRP if you could find.... I ended up just ordering a damn 3700x for $273, wasn't worth screwing around waiting on stock and prices. Good luck finding what you want/need. I've seen a few b550s but lots out of stock too, but only zen2 and up only so you can't throw a 2600x in or anything like that.
 
Microcenter has stock on a couple x570 and B550. I was watching their stock today where they had 10 x570 Strix-F and 10 B550 Aourus Masters in the morning. PPL must be crazy because when I last checked a few hours ago there wrere 3 Strix-F's left to 7 B550 Masters. The kicker is they are both the same price, and some ppl actually bought the B550 board over the x570. Insanity... just checked again and all the Strix-F's are gone. The Strix-F isn't as good as the Strix-E but I sure as hell would get it over a B550, especially at the $280 price point.
 
thesmokingman said:
Microcenter has stock on a couple x570 and B550. I was watching their stock today where they had 10 x570 Strix-F and 10 B550 Aourus Masters in the morning. PPL must be crazy because when I last checked a few hours ago there wrere 3 Strix-F's left to 7 B550 Masters. The kicker is they are both the same price, and some ppl actually bought the B550 board over the x570. Insanity... just checked again and all the Strix-F's are gone. The Strix-F isn't as good as the Strix-E but I sure as hell would get it over a B550, especially at the $280 price point.
Yeah, the closest one to me is 3 1/2 hours one way... It wasn't worth $75 to drive there.to buy the slower CPU at that point. I got a B550 with WiFi and 2.5gbe and a USB 3.1 gen 2 header.... Know how many x570s have gen 2 headers? Barely any of them. I resorted to making a spreadsheet and finding all the boards I could from x470 b550 and x570s. I'll save the next guy some time, MSI put it on almost every single B550 they sell. Other brands had it on only their top end stuff, and even that was very hit or miss.
 
Well, I was wondering if it were just me. I had to send my Gigabyte Aorus ITX back for repair here in CA, and I know they are NOT probably going to fix the problem. Oh, they'll send it back 'repaired' all right, and it won't work, just like two other boards I had to send back to Gigabyte. So I was looking for another board, and found zero ITX boards (Never again will I buy Giagbyte. They have lost a lifetime customer).

From here out it will be either MSI or ASUS. Incidentally, that 130 dollar ITX board has now cost me 156.00 because I had to ship it back on my cost, and it's less than 6 months old. No way. That's not the warranty I expect. The last time I had to do the same thing, and that cost me 45.00 in shipping for an ATX board (size really does matter when you ship), I got the board back and all they did was repackage it and round trip it--still didn't work. That's because the way they do things is something like my friend and I had explained to us back when I was living near Industry CA (around 2002) and got to go to the actual manufacturer shipping and repair sites in Industry. It was pretty eye opener, and interesting. We did this for a monitor and a motherboard.

In that experience, the tech met us in the warehouse and we started a dialogue with him-really cool dude. He told us they don't care what the customer says is wrong with the board becasue they customer doesn't have any idea. He showed us his bench setup and said they just bench the board, energize it for a heat and short test, and look for faults on a scope. They put it through general tests and if it passes all tolerances, back it goes. So, if the board actually has a defect (Something like the electrical engineering is problematic), it never gets tested for that specific problem, because on the bench it is "within tolerance."

In this specific instance, the board was incompatible with a piece of hardware it should have been ok with. My friend was a genius at troubleshooting things like that and put it on his own scope before taking to repair. What he found is that the board was indeed engineered incorrectly and all of the boards they made in thta revision were defective. Some statement, right? Well, the tech said he would test specifically for that and that we could tell his manager what my friend found. The manager was really cool too and was amazed at what he found, saying something like, "Wow, if you actually did find that, we really screwed up." Well, corporate got in touch with my friend, and admitted that they knew the problem was there and they were sorry and would replace the board with REV 2 where they fixed it.

Anyway, as far as the monitor goes, I took one back and went through the same thing with the tech. He put it on his scope and tested all the parameters, and said it was perfectly in tolerances, but the monitor was made specifically for 800x600 resolution, and that's why when I drove it to 1280 it got a little less sharp on the text. He put up three monitors just like the one I had and took on to 600x400, 800x600, and 1280 just to show us what he meant. Then he showed us his screen and scopes and explained each one and we could see clearly the monitor was indeed working perfectly.

The point is what we see has no bearing on what the techs do because they are operating at a electron level and we're operating at the observation level. They only reason they have you fill out the "problem" report is to screen if they are going to actually RMA it before they put it though their basic bench tests.

In my case, with the wifi losing 50% of it's download speed when using the 2.4Ghz band, when BT and WIFI are both active, that's, in my opinion, a board design, and they fucked up the implementation of the Intel combo WIFI/BT card. That's going to bench as "normal" wen it's a design flaw in the board. I can actually plug in a Wifi Dongle to the Boards' USB port, and I get NO decrease in WIFI speeds when the boards M2 Intel BT is active, and its WIFI is inactive. So I know it has to do with the M2/Board implementation.

The only other thing they may have to fix is that the RGB header caps actually melted. That's a physical thing so the will catch that benching it. I just can't believe they would take the time to actually re-solder the caps rather then just send a new board out.
 
DWD1961 said:
Are manufacturers getting ready to release the B460s? Tons of boards no longer available on amazon or New Egg. It's really bad for mATX and ITX.
It's nonsense to buy B450's right now, there's entry level B550 for less than 80$ and very solid mid range for 115$ like the B550 Phantom which is at the same price as some B450's.
 
lukart said:
It's nonsense to buy B450's right now, there's entry level B550 for less than 80$ and very solid mid range for 115$ like the B550 Phantom which is at the same price as some B450's.
Nothing yet on Amazon. I mean not much to choose from, and I don't even build with ATX anymore. I mean maybe if one of these days I wanted to build in a huge case for a show purpose of some sort acting as some sort of media like center and center of the media area, but other than that, I'm probably always going ITX from here out. That being the case, Amazon doesn't have any B-anything ITX boards as of when I started this thread.
 
thesmokingman said:
Microcenter has stock on a couple x570 and B550. I was watching their stock today where they had 10 x570 Strix-F and 10 B550 Aourus Masters in the morning. PPL must be crazy because when I last checked a few hours ago there wrere 3 Strix-F's left to 7 B550 Masters. The kicker is they are both the same price, and some ppl actually bought the B550 board over the x570. Insanity... just checked again and all the Strix-F's are gone. The Strix-F isn't as good as the Strix-E but I sure as hell would get it over a B550, especially at the $280 price point.
My local stores have 3300x, 3600, motherboards, etc in stock.

It's like a whole generation of PC builders only know the big chains or online shopping.

Maybe they are in a gear desert that doesn't have local established PC brick and mortar.

Dunno.
 
somebrains said:
My local stores have 3300x, 3600, motherboards, etc in stock.

It's like a whole generation of PC builders only know the big chains or online shopping.

Maybe they are in a gear desert that doesn't have local established PC brick and mortar.

Dunno.
It's not that I don't know Fry's is located in my city. It's the fact that when I buy from Amazon I always know where my receipt is--forever. They do free book keeping, you know.
 
