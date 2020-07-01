The lack of B450 MB's on Amazon and other places?

Yeah, the closest one to me is 3 1/2 hours one way... It wasn't worth $75 to drive there.to buy the slower CPU at that point. I got a B550 with WiFi and 2.5gbe and a USB 3.1 gen 2 header.... Know how many x570s have gen 2 headers? Barely any of them. I resorted to making a spreadsheet and finding all the boards I could from x470 b550 and x570s. I'll save the next guy some time, MSI put it on almost every single B550 they sell. Other brands had it on only their top end stuff, and even that was very hit or miss.Microcenter has stock on a couple x570 and B550. I was watching their stock today where they had 10 x570 Strix-F and 10 B550 Aourus Masters in the morning. PPL must be crazy because when I last checked a few hours ago there wrere 3 Strix-F's left to 7 B550 Masters. The kicker is they are both the same price, and some ppl actually bought the B550 board over the x570. Insanity... just checked again and all the Strix-F's are gone. The Strix-F isn't as good as the Strix-E but I sure as hell would get it over a B550, especially at the $280 price point.
It's nonsense to buy B450's right now, there's entry level B550 for less than 80$ and very solid mid range for 115$ like the B550 Phantom which is at the same price as some B450's.Are manufacturers getting ready to release the B460s? Tons of boards no longer available on amazon or New Egg. It's really bad for mATX and ITX.
Nothing yet on Amazon. I mean not much to choose from, and I don't even build with ATX anymore. I mean maybe if one of these days I wanted to build in a huge case for a show purpose of some sort acting as some sort of media like center and center of the media area, but other than that, I'm probably always going ITX from here out. That being the case, Amazon doesn't have any B-anything ITX boards as of when I started this thread.It's nonsense to buy B450's right now, there's entry level B550 for less than 80$ and very solid mid range for 115$ like the B550 Phantom which is at the same price as some B450's.
My local stores have 3300x, 3600, motherboards, etc in stock.Microcenter has stock on a couple x570 and B550. I was watching their stock today where they had 10 x570 Strix-F and 10 B550 Aourus Masters in the morning. PPL must be crazy because when I last checked a few hours ago there wrere 3 Strix-F's left to 7 B550 Masters. The kicker is they are both the same price, and some ppl actually bought the B550 board over the x570. Insanity... just checked again and all the Strix-F's are gone. The Strix-F isn't as good as the Strix-E but I sure as hell would get it over a B550, especially at the $280 price point.
It's not that I don't know Fry's is located in my city. It's the fact that when I buy from Amazon I always know where my receipt is--forever. They do free book keeping, you know.My local stores have 3300x, 3600, motherboards, etc in stock.
It's like a whole generation of PC builders only know the big chains or online shopping.
Maybe they are in a gear desert that doesn't have local established PC brick and mortar.
Dunno.