The king is dead. Long live the king!

The king of gaming, that is.I'm going to wait and see what the 8800X3D processor brings, as my 5800X3D is only on average ~5% behind the 7800X3D at 4K with a 4090. Hopefully by then we'll get some cheaper AM5 boards that have 10GbE built in. Exciting to see Intel trailing again for gaming (I was Intel for a very, very long time).