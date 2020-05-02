The Intel Z490 Overview: 44+ Motherboards Examined

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Dec 19, 2005
You investing in the Z490 Platform? Is it worthwhile?
"When it comes to selecting the right motherboard for the task, it can come down to several variables. These include a personal preference for things like aesthetics, certain features which are required to do a specific job, or primarily down to budget. With more than 40 models to select from, most of the Z490 product stack comes with a competitive feature set, with some models offering Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, some offering eight SATA ports. In contrast, others offer up to three PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slots.
Regardless of the combination of features required, as we have done from previous chipset overviews, we've taken some of the most common requirements and narrowed them down to allow users to choose a board based on its specific features.
One of the most improved upon things from the previous generation comes in the way of networking support. No fewer than eight models come with some form of 10 G Ethernet, with more than 60% of the current product stack featuring either Intel's new I225-V 2.5 G Ethernet, or Realtek's RTL8125 2.5 G equivalent. This marks a rise in high-speed networking capabilities, not just with wired, but in wireless too. Intel's CNVI has support for Wi-Fi 6 wireless interfaces including the AX200, and AX201 802.11ax wireless interface.
More impressively, some vendors have stepped up its game on networking with MSI in all of its models, comes with at least a Realtek 2.5 G Ethernet controller. This shows a real intent to offer better networking support than it ever has before. Some of the product stack offers three or more PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slots but is typically found on the premium models, while there are more models now with Thunderbolt 3 rear panel connectivity than ever before. Only one model offers a PCIe 3.0 x4 U.2 port, which is the EVGA Z490 Dark which is surprising given its aimed at enthusiasts."
https://www.anandtech.com/show/15723/the-intel-z490-motherboard-overview/
