The Intel Xe-LP GPU Architecture Deep Dive: Building Up The Next Generation

"But Xe-LP isn’t just an integrated graphics solution: it’s for discrete graphics too. And while we eagerly anticipate more information on DG1, given Intel’s focus today on architecture over products, we’re left with more questions than answers. Intel has a very interesting and OEM-friendly plan in place with Xe-LP, and by leveraging the same architecture for both the iGPU and an optional discrete GPU, OEMs are going to love the fact that they don’t have to validate and load separate GPU drivers for the integrated and discrete GPUs.
Most importantly, however, Intel is also refusing to answer the 10 million pixel question: will Tiger Lake’s iGPU be able to work in concert with the DG1? Intel has certainly not made any efforts to shoot down that idea, but they also aren’t confirming it, either. And even then, if they utilize mutli-GPU rendering, will they get it right? Multi-GPU rendering on the desktop is all but dead, and for good reason: it tends not to play nicely with certain modern rendering techniques, and it can add a fair bit of input lag. The answer to this question – and whether Intel has been able to conquer the traditional drawbacks of multi-GPU rendering – will absolutely have a huge impact on the commercial viability of the DG1 GPU. So we’ll be eagerly awaiting the answer to those questions."
https://www.anandtech.com/show/1597...tecture-deep-dive-building-up-from-the-bottom
