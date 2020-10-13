The Intel Killer

R5 5600 will release early 2021, price $220



This leak lines up with their typical release cadence, and offers (warning: science) a metric butt-ton of performance around the 200 mark.



I can only imagine what kind of delicious fun can be had with this little beast. I have a 3600 that runs 4.4 all core at like 52w under load. Literally sips power for the level of performance that can be had.



Looks like my sons 2500k will finally get put out to pasture.