The Intel i386 turns 40 years old — 275,000 transistors running at 16MHz changed personal computing forever

“The i386 shipped with 275,000 transistors and ran at up to 16 MHz at launch. Internally, it brought 32-bit general-purpose registers, a flat memory model, and support for up to 4GB of address space, but the bigger change was to the system architecture. Protected mode, virtual 8086 mode, and hardware paging laid the groundwork for real multitasking and virtual memory on x86. Microsoft’s early i386 development kits included demos showing multiple DOS sessions running in parallel, each in its own paged VM. That became a core feature of Windows 3.0 in 1990, under the name “386 Enhanced Mode.”


Compaq was the first company to ship a machine based on Intel’s new CPU, following a rejection by IBM. The Deskpro i386, launched in September 1986, beat IBM to market by nearly a year. This was by design; the company had worked directly with Intel on the chip and had early access to silicon. Prices started at $6,499, and the system became a turning point for the PC industry, whereby Intel made the chip, but Compaq dictated the pace.”

1760892637793.png

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/semiconductors/intel-386-at-40
 
I actually have one of those compaq deskpro 386 systems sitting next to me. Its a suprisingly small system for the era, but it weighs a ton. It uses one of those IBM PS/2 rectangular style PSUs that has the switch on the front and runs to the back of the case.
 
