They were the best of the snarkiest tech news! "And that brings me to the most important point of all. Thank-you - yes, you! - dear reader. Over the past two decades, you have been the lifeblood of this website. Without you, The INQUIRER would have been a short-lived experiment, but your inquisitiveness, support and, er, often honest feedback made The INQUIRER the success that it was. We'll see you down the pub, ours is a large one. " https://www.theinquirer.net/inquirer/news/3084741/the-inquirer-reaches-end-of-life