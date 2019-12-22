The INQUIRER reaches end-of-life

    :( :( They were the best of the snarkiest tech news!

    "And that brings me to the most important point of all. Thank-you - yes, you! - dear reader. Over the past two decades, you have been the lifeblood of this website. Without you, The INQUIRER would have been a short-lived experiment, but your inquisitiveness, support and, er, often honest feedback made The INQUIRER the success that it was.

    We'll see you down the pub, ours is a large one. "

    https://www.theinquirer.net/inquirer/news/3084741/the-inquirer-reaches-end-of-life
     
    And the old guard continues to fall. The way of things I guess.

    And it is really annoying how when you click an external link on these forums, the site opens twice. Could be something specific to my computer in Chrome.
     
    I guess all we'll soon have will be super annoying youtube kids spamming videos.

    So it goes I guess. It sucks that ad blockers hurt some of these sites so hard. I can completely understand publishers shutting down sites like the Inq with 4 or 5 full time employees. Need to serve a lot of ads to make that viable these days.
     
    Wow. I didn't even realize Inq was still around. I used to like them quite a bit back in the day, then completely forgot they existed for a long time.
     
