The IBM mainframe: How it runs and why it survives

The mainframe continues to adapt​

FIS Global maintains a full banking suite of products for the mainframe, and it has teams of analysts and developers who have mapped out and converted the business logic from COBOL to Java and mapped the data from flat files into relational database schemas. Its engineers have created the Java and database containers, and the company has created a road map for migrating customer data and services from the mainframe to the cloud.AdvertisementSo why aren’t banks jumping at the opportunity to cast off their mainframes and move to the cloud? Risk and conversion cost. As a rule, banks are risk-averse. They are often trailing adopters of new technology and only do so when under competitive or regulatory pressure.The cost to migrate many dozens of mission-critical applications could easily cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take three or more years to complete. During that migration time, it’s difficult to add new features or react to the competition. In addition to risk and cost, there is the challenge of hiring hundreds of highly specialized technical consultants who would oversee the migration work. If you can’t find those people, you have a bottleneck in your project plan.IBM's business model allows it to invest in mainframe infrastructure. Telum, the latest mainframe CPU, saw advances in its cache management and the addition of on-die AI processing, both resulting in performance increases. Mainframe COBOL has been extended to support JSON and XML to enable web-based development, and it received considerable optimizations for the Telum CPU architecture.IBM is also adapting to changes in the industry and is pushing its hybrid cloud strategy onto the mainframe. This includes using Red Hat Linux for DevOps and Red Hat for Linux toolchains. Red Hat enables Node.js, Python, Docker, and Kubernetes on the mainframe. Other recent Z/OS features include the ability to pull, manage, and run containerized open source Linux images.So even as COBOL programmers and mainframe support personnel age out of the workforce, IBM continues to modernize the mainframe infrastructure and software stack. And although the mainframe continues to face challenges from the cloud, it has managed to adapt and survive.