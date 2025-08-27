  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

The Hunt for a Lost Microscopic Art World

P

philb2

2[H]4U
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
2,915
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/08/12/...ytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare

Decades ago, designers etched microscopic doodles onto silicon chips to leave their marks. Now, techno-archaeologists search for the tiny fossils.

on a relic of another era. The images, commonly known as silicon doodles, were used around the 1970s and after as a form of expression and to protect against technological theft. The doodles could be tame — the designer’s initials — or elaborate and whimsical, like a Tyrannosaurus rex driving a convertible.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top