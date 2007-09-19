The highly rated HP Pavilion Slimline PC thread

[*]Most AMD based slimlines supports any AMD X2 65 watt processor (meaning you can upgrade to a X2 5600+) and more preferably for HTPC use, a BE-2300, BE-2350, or BE-2400. (45 watt processors). .

[*]The Intel based slimlines work with any of the e2, e4, and e6 based processors that end in 00's.....Some of these processor upgrades will require BIOS updates.

[*]The Slimlines support any low profile half height card that works within the 160 and 180 watt PSU limitations. Known working examples include Nvidia 7300, 7350LE, 7600gt and ATI 3450, 3650, 4350, and 4550. I would advise a power supply upgrade for the following video card choices (>40 watt power GPU power requirement) 8400GS, 8500GT, 8600GT, 9500GS, 9600GT, 9800GT, or the GTS250. I strongly recommend the 4550 as a good HTPC card based on fellow thread memeber's expieriences --- it utilzes very little power (30 watts max) and is fast!

Note: over the course of time -- a few people have found their systems becoming unstable with video cards over 40 watts with the stock PSUs even if they worked at first -- especially the 160 watt PSU AMD based slimlines. Moving to a low power AMD CPU, (as discussed above) or replacing the power supply seems to remediate the issue.

I have personally owned the following cards and used each of them in a Slimline.

The Sparkle SPI270LE 270 watt

270 watt The Shuttle PC50 300 watt

300 watt the In-Win IP-P300F1-0 300 watt

Here is a review of the s3200t

In this review you'll note that the $1500 dollar slimline beats out the $3,800 dollar alienware in nearly everything and you can get the $1500 dollar configuration on ubid for about $330 shipped if you watch for it.