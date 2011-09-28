The [H] Post Pictures of your ManCave

FrEaKy
[H] Movie and TV Show Review Guy
- Joined
- Jan 31, 2003
- Messages
- 13,680
This thread is for MAN CAVES. Projects, finished or still working on. Post what you got!
That is officially awesome. Two problems -- no real Bourbon in the bar, and mixed messaging Vikings/49ers. Other than that, envy.snipped
Thanks. It's acually one third of a 3 car garage. Room measures 20x13.5 at its wides point.Very, very cool! Did you finish half of a two car garage?
Well when the bourbon is free who can complain? Besides why drink bourbon when you have scotch?That is officially awesome. Two problems -- no real Bourbon in the bar, and mixed messaging Vikings/49ers. Other than that, envy.
Its a dell 30" in the middle flanked by two dell 20" in portrait mode. I run the display port to the 30" and DVI to the 20's using a pair of 5870's. Works great although every once in a while I can't get the 30" to come out of power save mode but not a big deal really.Hey Deadlift, what size are those monitors? I have been thinking about putting together a configuration like that now that I have a video card that can handle it (6950 2GB).
This is great. She is making the conversion to full fledged computer enthusiast. Next you'll find her reading reviews of gpu's and how to set up a watercooling loop. Well done man!ahaha!
showed the wife your setup
Her response:
[8:44:42 AM] Wife: I like the layout of the monitors
[8:45:09 AM] Wife: what have u done to me!
[8:45:17 AM] Wife: I'm looking at monitirs!
I found a 36" Guinness mirror on craigslist for $25 but the guy sold it before I could go pick it up. I will find one eventually........Guinness (edit: tub) in that man cave is instant +1000 points of internets.
God, I need to go get a 6 pack tonight to continue my BF3 session. I love these pictures, haha. Even if it's a bit too much football for me.
haha, well she did pick out the case for my build cause it looks like a space ship! (choosen over various slick Lian Li cases.This is great. She is making the conversion to full fledged computer enthusiast. Next you'll find her reading reviews of gpu's and how to set up a watercooling loop. Well done man!
haha, well she did pick out the case for my build cause it looks like a space ship! (choosen over various slick Lian Li cases.
She did then comment that just because she liked the layout doesnt mean i have to go buy it, but then followed by
"Wife: One day you will have your 30' Monitor"
It's time to break out the Jedi mind trick
Wife: "You need to explain to me why you need this 30" monitor"
You: "I don't need to explain why I need this monitor"
You: "Go ahead and purchase this monitor. In fact get 3"
Wife: "Go ahead and purchase this monitor. In fact get 3"
Sweet case btw.
Insanely cool!oh hi, gallery at http://countercultured.net/pics/ht
new couch not in the pics, but *shrug*, my version of the ultimate man cave.
For scale, that's a 10 foot screen, 8 foot ceilings.
All I can say is, oh my damn, talk about a home theater...oh hi, gallery at http://countercultured.net/pics/ht
new couch not in the pics, but *shrug*, my version of the ultimate man cave.
For scale, that's a 10 foot screen, 8 foot ceilings.
Looks like the same orange one he has pictures of and a background of too...is that a real car there too?
It is a Chief KTA325B attached to a 1.5" piece of galvanized steel pipe. The pipe is threaded into a floor flange on the desk.Shapman43 what is that mount? It looks like you can slid the monitors. I have been look for something like that for 3 27" monitors.
Guys go check out this website. Seriously, he even has pics of the construction of the speakers and his screen as well as others.oh hi, gallery at http://countercultured.net/pics/ht
....snip....
Flat to 8Hz? That is f'ing sick. I'm surprised you didn't place the subs in all four corners/walls for best seat-to-seat response ... but that doesn't seem possible in your room and I doubt it concerns you I would also think it odd that you're not using any outboard speaker amps, but those JBLs have ungodly efficiency numbers ... 104dB? That's 100x more power efficient than what I use, and 4x as loud for a given wattage. An iPod could nearly power those speakers.Guys go check out this website. Seriously, he even has pics of the construction of the speakers and his screen as well as others.
You guys make me wish I had the money and skills to put one together, more money than the skills though.
NYT
dude aren't you deaf already with all those speaker over there, of my god
I didn't use per channel amplification simply to avoid adding any extra electronics to the mix. The Denon 5308 is already a beast, and they will go loud enough to hurt you with no effort. I believe the auto calibration brings them down to like -11 or so..Flat to 8Hz? That is f'ing sick. I'm surprised you didn't place the subs in all four corners/walls for best seat-to-seat response ... but that doesn't seem possible in your room and I doubt it concerns you I would also think it odd that you're not using any outboard speaker amps, but those JBLs have ungodly efficiency numbers ... 104dB? That's 100x more power efficient than what I use, and 4x as loud for a given wattage. An iPod could nearly power those speakers.
I'll try to post some pics of my HT-in-progress up shortly. It is definitely more WAF-conscious and not as pure performance, and certainly not as much [H]ard craftsmanship, but we sure enjoy it. (I could satisfy my e-peen by pointing out that my screen is larger, but I'd never ... oh wait ... )
oh hi, gallery at http://countercultured.net/pics/ht
new couch not in the pics, but *shrug*, my version of the ultimate man cave.
For scale, that's a 10 foot screen, 8 foot ceilings.
It's not a contest. Different strokes for different folks, or whichever saying you prefernyt has this won so far, hands down
though I'm very impressed with deadlift's build/repair station. I think I shall have to include that in my mancave once we get our house next year
Yes, that was my point - those speakers are so efficient, adding an amp would make no difference. AFAIK Audyssey stops at -12dB so you're just shy of "bottoming out" the correction. I know folks with Klipsch towers and other highly efficient speakers sometimes have to take additional steps to get the levels correct.I didn't use per channel amplification simply to avoid adding any extra electronics to the mix. The Denon 5308 is already a beast, and they will go loud enough to hurt you with no effort. I believe the auto calibration brings them down to like -11 or so..
The graph showing flat to 8hz also doesn't show that I'm using a 48db/octave butterworth filter at 11hz to get room gain there under control and protect subwoofer excursion at super low levels. I picked a point where the affect of ultra low frequency bass kind of wears off and filtered there. At around 7hz, even above 120db, there just doesn't seem to be a point in wasting the power for an affect that is so minimal it won't ever bet noticed with everything else going on. This is before and after eq.
And for fun, a video of excursion. It gets amusing around 40 seconds in.
I love this room deadlift, in fact I am going to borrow a bit for my own caveBi-level
DSC_0057 by deadliftone, on Flickr
What kind of chairs are those/where did you find them? That may be exactly what I need for my living room.Bi-level
[/url]
http://www.davesarcade.com/images/mancave/dsc07948.jpg[/QUOTE]
:eek:Need more pics of this one, in better light preferably. Looks awesome!