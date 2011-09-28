The [H] Post Pictures of your ManCave

FrEaKy

FrEaKy

[H] Movie and TV Show Review Guy
Joined
Jan 31, 2003
Messages
13,680
This thread is for MAN CAVES. Projects, finished or still working on. Post what you got!
 
D

deadlift1

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 8, 2009
Messages
1,295
We moved in January of year. We actually closed on the house in December and I had two weeks prior to moving in to get some projects done around the house. My original plan was to lay tile in the two bathrooms upstairs during week one and build out the mancave in week 2. Well, week 2 turned into week 3, 4, 5, 6.....you get the idea. 6 months later I am 99% done. I say 99% because like most of you I will constantly be tinkering, updating, rearranging, rewiring, building and adding stuff to the cave. I spent months putting together framing ideas and constantly tweaking my concept until I settled on the final draft I was satisfied with. Here are some pics. Enjoy!

The Entrance

DSC_0022 - Copy by deadliftone, on Flickr

C'mon in

DSC_0023 - Copy by deadliftone, on Flickr

Bi-level

DSC_0057 by deadliftone, on Flickr

Desk setup

DSC_0049 by deadliftone, on Flickr

Lounging or extra seating for movie nights or the big game

DSC_0051 by deadliftone, on Flickr

Hot Cali summers require a big A/C

DSC_0048 by deadliftone, on Flickr

Mountain Mods U2 UFO Horizon

DSC_0045 by deadliftone, on Flickr

Running Dual loops

DSC_0055 by deadliftone, on Flickr

DSC_0054 by deadliftone, on Flickr

DSC_0052 by deadliftone, on Flickr

A/V Receiver, Directv Box, 16 port gigabit switch
Ignore the cable management. Haven't had the time to make it look real pretty and still searching for a nice rack :D on craigslist to put it in.

DSC_0053 by deadliftone, on Flickr

Welcome to the Bar. Been through2 kegs so far and working on a third. BJ's brewery just opened up about a mile away and their microbrews can be had for $50 for a 5 gallon keg.

DSC_0035 by deadliftone, on Flickr


DSC_0036 by deadliftone, on Flickr


DSC_0037 by deadliftone, on Flickr


DSC_0060 by deadliftone, on Flickr

Time for a new bottle!

DSC_0039 by deadliftone, on Flickr

Thank God for friends that work for liquor distributors

DSC_0040 by deadliftone, on Flickr

More Star Wars and Guinness paraphernalia coming soon

DSC_0042 by deadliftone, on Flickr

Seal Team 6 Salute

DSC_0025 - Copy by deadliftone, on Flickr

Tombstone - one of my all time favorite movies
In Vino Veritas

DSC_0027 by deadliftone, on Flickr


DSC_0029 by deadliftone, on Flickr


DSC_0028 by deadliftone, on Flickr

Home Theater

DSC_0024 - Copy by deadliftone, on Flickr


DSC_0061 by deadliftone, on Flickr


DSC_0057 by deadliftone, on Flickr

Polk Monitor 30's for the front and rear surrounds. Polk CS10 Center channel

DSC_0032 by
deadliftone, on Flickr

Polk PSW 110 Sub

DSC_0034 by deadliftone, on Flickr

Humidor for poker nights. We don't smoke in the room though.

DSC_0033 by deadliftone, on Flickr

92" screen. HDTV image view from the seats. I use this mostly for sports but also for family and neighborhood movie nights. The theater officially seats 6 adults or 9 kids depending on how we pack 'em in.

DSC_0063 by deadliftone, on Flickr


DSC_0059 by deadliftone, on Flickr

Build/Testing/Repair station

DSC_0005 - Copy by deadliftone, on Flickr


DSC_0012 - Copy by deadliftone, on Flickr


DSC_0006 - Copy by deadliftone, on Flickr


DSC_0018 - Copy by deadliftone, on Flickr


DSC_0014 - Copy by deadliftone, on Flickr


DSC_0015 - Copy by deadliftone, on Flickr

Power supply, hotswap dock and DVD drive

DSC_0007 - Copy by deadliftone, on Flickr

Slide out tray

DSC_0011 - Copy by deadliftone, on Flickr

Never throw a box away

DSC_0021 by deadliftone, on Flickr

Tools and miscellaneous parts

DSC_0017 by deadliftone, on Flickr
 
Last edited:
D

deadlift1

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 8, 2009
Messages
1,295
cvgd said:
That is officially awesome. Two problems -- no real Bourbon in the bar, and mixed messaging Vikings/49ers. Other than that, envy.
Well when the bourbon is free who can complain? Besides why drink bourbon when you have scotch? ;)

The Niners are my team. The viking stuff on the desktop is more Seal Team 6 stuff. It's one of their patches from awhile back (or so says google).
 
B

bowmanm3

n00b
Joined
Mar 27, 2010
Messages
49
Hey Deadlift, what size are those monitors? I have been thinking about putting together a configuration like that now that I have a video card that can handle it (6950 2GB).
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
19,363
wife and I just bought a house, well a month ago, and the people who were renting it move out today. we finally get to go over and see what we are going to do with it!

i want aman caveeeee
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
19,363
ahaha!

showed the wife your setup




Her response:

[8:44:42 AM] Wife: I like the layout of the monitors
[8:45:09 AM] Wife: what have u done to me!
[8:45:17 AM] Wife: I'm looking at monitirs!
 
T

timtheenchantor

Gawd
Joined
Jun 17, 2005
Messages
962
Guinness (edit: tub) in that man cave is instant +1000 points of internets.

God, I need to go get a 6 pack tonight to continue my BF3 session. I love these pictures, haha. Even if it's a bit too much football for me.
 
D

deadlift1

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 8, 2009
Messages
1,295
bowmanm3 said:
Hey Deadlift, what size are those monitors? I have been thinking about putting together a configuration like that now that I have a video card that can handle it (6950 2GB).
Its a dell 30" in the middle flanked by two dell 20" in portrait mode. I run the display port to the 30" and DVI to the 20's using a pair of 5870's. Works great although every once in a while I can't get the 30" to come out of power save mode but not a big deal really.
 
D

deadlift1

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 8, 2009
Messages
1,295
MrGuvernment said:
ahaha!

showed the wife your setup

Her response:

[8:44:42 AM] Wife: I like the layout of the monitors
[8:45:09 AM] Wife: what have u done to me!
[8:45:17 AM] Wife: I'm looking at monitirs!
This is great. She is making the conversion to full fledged computer enthusiast. Next you'll find her reading reviews of gpu's and how to set up a watercooling loop. Well done man!
 
D

deadlift1

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 8, 2009
Messages
1,295
timtheenchantor said:
Guinness (edit: tub) in that man cave is instant +1000 points of internets.

God, I need to go get a 6 pack tonight to continue my BF3 session. I love these pictures, haha. Even if it's a bit too much football for me.
I found a 36" Guinness mirror on craigslist for $25 but the guy sold it before I could go pick it up. I will find one eventually........

I'd love to get a keg of Guinness in the kegerator someday but the cost of the keg alone is well north of $200 not to mention all the extra hardware I'd need to dispense it properly. Maybe as a birthday present someday.
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
19,363
deadlift1 said:
This is great. She is making the conversion to full fledged computer enthusiast. Next you'll find her reading reviews of gpu's and how to set up a watercooling loop. Well done man!
haha, well she did pick out the case for my build cause it looks like a space ship! (choosen over various slick Lian Li cases.

She did then comment that just because she liked the layout doesnt mean i have to go buy it, but then followed by

"Wife: One day you will have your 30' Monitor" :)

 
D

deadlift1

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 8, 2009
Messages
1,295
MrGuvernment said:
haha, well she did pick out the case for my build cause it looks like a space ship! (choosen over various slick Lian Li cases.

She did then comment that just because she liked the layout doesnt mean i have to go buy it, but then followed by

"Wife: One day you will have your 30' Monitor" :)

It's time to break out the Jedi mind trick

Wife: "You need to explain to me why you need this 30" monitor"
You: "I don't need to explain why I need this monitor"
You: "Go ahead and purchase this monitor. In fact get 3"
Wife: "Go ahead and purchase this monitor. In fact get 3"

Sweet case btw.
Cerulean

Cerulean

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 27, 2006
Messages
9,269
wow, you guys have truly epic man caves. I've got nothing in comparison :(
 
N

nyt

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 28, 2008
Messages
419
oh hi, gallery at http://countercultured.net/pics/ht

new couch not in the pics, but *shrug*, my version of the ultimate man cave.

For scale, that's a 10 foot screen, 8 foot ceilings.











For scale



Started as this, myself and a friend did all the work.

 
Last edited:
E

EchtoGammut

2[H]4U
Joined
May 7, 2007
Messages
2,748
Shapman43 what is that mount? It looks like you can slid the monitors. I have been look for something like that for 3 27" monitors.
 
3

3one5

Gawd
Joined
Jan 6, 2005
Messages
579
EchtoGammut said:
Shapman43 what is that mount? It looks like you can slid the monitors. I have been look for something like that for 3 27" monitors.
It is a Chief KTA325B attached to a 1.5" piece of galvanized steel pipe. The pipe is threaded into a floor flange on the desk.

There are a bunch more pictures at the link below. Some will give you a better idea of how it's put together.

http://allamericanbadass.com/images/geek/
 
M

matt9669

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 15, 2004
Messages
490
BoogerBomb said:
Guys go check out this website. Seriously, he even has pics of the construction of the speakers and his screen as well as others.

You guys make me wish I had the money and skills to put one together, more money than the skills though.
Flat to 8Hz? That is f'ing sick. I'm surprised you didn't place the subs in all four corners/walls for best seat-to-seat response ... but that doesn't seem possible in your room and I doubt it concerns you :D I would also think it odd that you're not using any outboard speaker amps, but those JBLs have ungodly efficiency numbers ... 104dB? That's 100x more power efficient than what I use, and 4x as loud for a given wattage. An iPod could nearly power those speakers.

I'll try to post some pics of my HT-in-progress up shortly. It is definitely more WAF-conscious and not as pure performance, and certainly not as much [H]ard craftsmanship, but we sure enjoy it. (I could satisfy my e-peen by pointing out that my screen is larger, but I'd never ... oh wait ... ;))
 
Last edited:
6

63jax

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
231
NYT
dude aren't you deaf already with all those speaker over there, of my god :)
 
N

nyt

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 28, 2008
Messages
419
63jax said:
NYT
dude aren't you deaf already with all those speaker over there, of my god :)
what? ;)

matt9669 said:
Flat to 8Hz? That is f'ing sick. I'm surprised you didn't place the subs in all four corners/walls for best seat-to-seat response ... but that doesn't seem possible in your room and I doubt it concerns you :D I would also think it odd that you're not using any outboard speaker amps, but those JBLs have ungodly efficiency numbers ... 104dB? That's 100x more power efficient than what I use, and 4x as loud for a given wattage. An iPod could nearly power those speakers.

I'll try to post some pics of my HT-in-progress up shortly. It is definitely more WAF-conscious and not as pure performance, and certainly not as much [H]ard craftsmanship, but we sure enjoy it. (I could satisfy my e-peen by pointing out that my screen is larger, but I'd never ... oh wait ... ;))
I didn't use per channel amplification simply to avoid adding any extra electronics to the mix. The Denon 5308 is already a beast, and they will go loud enough to hurt you with no effort. I believe the auto calibration brings them down to like -11 or so..

The graph showing flat to 8hz also doesn't show that I'm using a 48db/octave butterworth filter at 11hz to get room gain there under control and protect subwoofer excursion at super low levels. I picked a point where the affect of ultra low frequency bass kind of wears off and filtered there. At around 7hz, even above 120db, there just doesn't seem to be a point in wasting the power for an affect that is so minimal it won't ever bet noticed with everything else going on. This is before and after eq. ;)

And for fun, a video of excursion. It gets amusing around 40 seconds in.
 
Last edited:
B

Bojamijams

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 5, 2008
Messages
178
nyt has this won so far, hands down

though I'm very impressed with deadlift's build/repair station. I think I shall have to include that in my mancave once we get our house next year
 
N

nyt

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 28, 2008
Messages
419
Bojamijams said:
nyt has this won so far, hands down

though I'm very impressed with deadlift's build/repair station. I think I shall have to include that in my mancave once we get our house next year
It's not a contest. Different strokes for different folks, or whichever saying you prefer ;)
 
M

matt9669

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 15, 2004
Messages
490
nyt said:
I didn't use per channel amplification simply to avoid adding any extra electronics to the mix. The Denon 5308 is already a beast, and they will go loud enough to hurt you with no effort. I believe the auto calibration brings them down to like -11 or so..

The graph showing flat to 8hz also doesn't show that I'm using a 48db/octave butterworth filter at 11hz to get room gain there under control and protect subwoofer excursion at super low levels. I picked a point where the affect of ultra low frequency bass kind of wears off and filtered there. At around 7hz, even above 120db, there just doesn't seem to be a point in wasting the power for an affect that is so minimal it won't ever bet noticed with everything else going on. This is before and after eq. ;)

And for fun, a video of excursion. It gets amusing around 40 seconds in.
Yes, that was my point - those speakers are so efficient, adding an amp would make no difference. AFAIK Audyssey stops at -12dB so you're just shy of "bottoming out" the correction. I know folks with Klipsch towers and other highly efficient speakers sometimes have to take additional steps to get the levels correct.

Interesting about the subs, I would imagine bottoming out the drivers is a concern with that much power that low! If the brown note myth was true, you'd have some use for that extension ... and a need for vinyl seat covers ;) Love the vid, that's some serious driver excursion there.
 
W

Wipeout

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2002
Messages
271
Really nothing that special, is just the second bedroom, which has become my office. Our long-term plan is to have a music and office room (or basement). Someday.

From door, looking left. Soccer scarf hanging is new; I have too many.


Desk - has the desktop, my Cr-48, rooted nook Color, and mini 9. I'm watching Petit Le Mans right now.


You can't see them under the desk, but my NAS and server are both at my feet.
 
