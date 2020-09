The [H] Post Pictures of your ManCave

63jax said:

matt9669 said: I would also think it odd that you're not using any outboard speaker amps, but those JBLs have ungodly efficiency numbers ... 104dB? That's 100x more power efficient than what I use, and 4x as loud for a given wattage. An iPod could nearly power those speakers.



I'll try to post some pics of my HT-in-progress up shortly. It is definitely more WAF-conscious and not as pure performance, and certainly not as much [H]ard craftsmanship, but we sure enjoy it. (I could satisfy my e-peen by pointing out that my screen is larger, but I'd never ... oh wait ... ) Flat to 8Hz? That is f'ing sick. I'm surprised you didn't place the subs in all four corners/walls for best seat-to-seat response ... but that doesn't seem possible in your room and I doubt it concerns youI would also think it odd that you're not using any outboard speaker amps, but those JBLs have ungodly efficiency numbers ... 104dB? That's 100x more power efficient than what I use, and 4x as loud for a given wattage. An iPod could nearly power those speakers.I'll try to post some pics of my HT-in-progress up shortly. It is definitely more WAF-conscious and not as pure performance, and certainly not as much [H]ard craftsmanship, but we sure enjoy it. (I could satisfy my e-peen by pointing out that my screen is larger, but I'd never ... oh wait ... Click to expand...

what?I didn't use per channel amplification simply to avoid adding any extra electronics to the mix. The Denon 5308 is already a beast, and they will go loud enough to hurt you with no effort. I believe the auto calibration brings them down to like -11 or so..The graph showing flat to 8hz also doesn't show that I'm using a 48db/octave butterworth filter at 11hz to get room gain there under control and protect subwoofer excursion at super low levels. I picked a point where the affect of ultra low frequency bass kind of wears off and filtered there. At around 7hz, even above 120db, there just doesn't seem to be a point in wasting the power for an affect that is so minimal it won't ever bet noticed with everything else going on. This is before and after eq. And for fun, a video of excursion . It gets amusing around 40 seconds in.