The [H]ardforum video card all time power ranking poll nomination thread.

So I started a thread about the 5700xt that was largely panned by the community. However in that thread I was given the suggestion that a poll was needed. So then I thought that I would expand the poll to include all graphics cards just for fun. I do not have the knowledge to make that list, but many on these forums do. I did not want to label this "greatest of all time" because then it would just be about the most powerful, end of story. The nomination process is simple. Post your graphics card nominee with a simple statement of why. Reasons could include relative value, market shifter, power(relative to the time), market saturation(was it ubiquitous enough to change game design), importance to the developer, overclockability/flashability, new technology/features introduced...I could go on.

After a week or so, if there is any interest, I will tally the results by counting individual posts for cards and likes received for those cards and then make the poll. I can't wait to gain some knowledge from this so please commence with your nominations.