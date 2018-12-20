The Growth of System Ram in Games

In a prior thread I had shown that vRam requirements haven't changed much in the last few years:
https://hardforum.com/threads/the-slowing-growth-of-vram-in-games.1971558/
However, in Techspot's newest yearly article on on system ram, it looks like system ram requirement keep going up, mostly due to the horsepower of the 2080ti:
https://www.techspot.com/article/1770-how-much-ram-pc-gaming/
That said, even mid grade systems like rx580 seem to want more than 8gb nowadays.
Really, not much to comment on. I just thought it was a nice article.
For now, 16 GB seems great for even high end. Those that are using a ddr3 system with something like a 980ti may want to slap on an extra 4gb to get 12gb should they want to get the most of their system using the newest games. Buying another 8gb of ddr3 would probably be a waste of money.
