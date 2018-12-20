The Growth of System Ram in Games

When I built my 4970 rig a while back, I put 32G in it (was going to play with RAM drives, and decided after SSDs they were a PITA that weren't worth the bother). About a year later, I was having some issues with it and after some other troubleshooting on the rig, I dropped it down to 16G.



I ran it with 16G up until very recently. Didn't make a bit of difference. Just recently, because I happened to have purchased Kingston RAM, i did get around to getting the other 16G RMAed and reinstalled. I hadn't been running out of memory with 16G, but I got what I paid for running in it now.



Given how CPUs are going, I figure I'll run out of available cores before I run out of available RAM. Granted, I don't run terribly intensive games on it...