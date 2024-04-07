The Greatest GPU of All Time

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
10,851

NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti & GTX 1080 2024 Revisit & History​


"The NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti is the Greatest GPU of All Time thanks to a mix of value, performance, and timing on a market teeming with excellent choices. It was an era when the AMD RX 580 was largely competing in the mid-range with the GTX 1060, Vega hadn't yet launched, and Intel Arc didn't even exist as a thought in anyone's mind. In this 2024 revisit & benchmark of the GTX 1080 Ti & GTX 1080 (non-Ti), we're looking at performance today and how it compares to modern graphics cards. Upgrades on the NVIDIA side might include the RTX 4070 Ti Super or RTX 4070 Super if spending less, or maybe an RTX 4080 Super for more; on the AMD side, that is more likely an RX 7900 XT or RX 7900 XTX, or possibly the "new" GRE (with its global launch). The GTX 1080 Ti and 1080 Pascal architecture GPUs can't reasonably handle real-time ray tracing, so obviously those charts are absent. A modern card is effectively infinitely better. But for rasterization, they still hang in there.This video gives some of the history and some personal thoughts, opinions, and memories on the Pascal era."


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghT7G_9xyDU
 
I had 8800 GTX’s in SLI. Then I picked up a modded ultra that was a monster.
Have my modded1080TI for a spare
DooKey said:
I'm an 8800 GTX Ultra man myself.
Click to expand...
 

Attachments

  • IMG_8540.jpeg
    IMG_8540.jpeg
    411.9 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
Greatest of all time is a stretch. Greatest longevity and value for a halo product in recent history? Absolutely.

But I think the 8800 series and the ATI 9700 Pro deserve a mention for greatest of all time. The 9700 Pro really started the idea of creating giant (what was considered giant at the time) chips that just totally upset Nvidia, but then of course Nvidia got to the point they could just outspend ATI and later AMD and you got the 8800 series. But 8800 series also brought about CUDA and other technologies, so I really consider it the greatest.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top