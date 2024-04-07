NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti & GTX 1080 2024 Revisit & History​

"The NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti is the Greatest GPU of All Time thanks to a mix of value, performance, and timing on a market teeming with excellent choices. It was an era when the AMD RX 580 was largely competing in the mid-range with the GTX 1060, Vega hadn't yet launched, and Intel Arc didn't even exist as a thought in anyone's mind. In this 2024 revisit & benchmark of the GTX 1080 Ti & GTX 1080 (non-Ti), we're looking at performance today and how it compares to modern graphics cards. Upgrades on the NVIDIA side might include the RTX 4070 Ti Super or RTX 4070 Super if spending less, or maybe an RTX 4080 Super for more; on the AMD side, that is more likely an RX 7900 XT or RX 7900 XTX, or possibly the "new" GRE (with its global launch). The GTX 1080 Ti and 1080 Pascal architecture GPUs can't reasonably handle real-time ray tracing, so obviously those charts are absent. A modern card is effectively infinitely better. But for rasterization, they still hang in there.This video gives some of the history and some personal thoughts, opinions, and memories on the Pascal era."