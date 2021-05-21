The Great RTX 3080ti / 3070ti Scalper Event starts June 3rd

Krenum
https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-...available-on-june-3rd-rtx-3070ti-on-june-10th
*Multiple Sources
https://www.pcgamer.com/nvidia-may-...and-rtx-3070-ti-a-week-apart-starting-june-3/
https://www.techtimes.com/articles/260517/20210521/rtx-3080-ti-3070-ti-launch.htm
"
Just as we said, NVIDIA will announce its new RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti models on May 31st. NVIDIA already announced it will have its own keynote on this year’s Computex. It is very likely that both cards will be revealed during this keynote.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti reviews will go live on June 2nd. According to the report from Wccftech, the sales should begin a day later. Ever since there were problems with GPU availability, manufacturers have tried to split the review and sales embargoes. This allows customers to read a review first before they decide to preorder a graphics card. Unfortunately, we occasionally see both embargoes lifting at the same time, which is not a very consumer-friendly approach. The last launch from NVIDIA featuring RTX 3060 graphics card has given customers 3 hours to read the reviews before the cards went on sale".
LMFAO, Good luck everyone.
May the bloodbath begin! Again!
