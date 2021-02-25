The GPU Sadness Index: aka the Shadenfreude Pricing Index

We said it was a bad time to buy a card last year, but those prices are looking quite good now. The most desirable cards are now selling for close to triple their official launch prices.
Earlier this year, Michael Driscoll made some waves by tracking eBay scalper pricing on a variety of tech components. He also provided the source code for his tool, which we have modified and used to continue tracking this data. We're calling it the GPU sadness index, because current trends are very depressing. Ethereum mining remains profitable enough that it's having a clear impact on prices, as no gamer should be paying double or even triple the official price for a graphics card.
https://www.tomshardware.com/amp/news/gpu-pricing-index?__twitter_impression=true
If trends continue, sometime in the next month or two miners would likely stop investing in more hardware.
Meanwhile, Nvidia just announced that it made "$100 to $300 million" in estimated sales to cryptocurrency miners just in its last quarter.
