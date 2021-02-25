The GPU Sadness Index: aka the Shadenfreude Pricing Index

J Macker said: Spoken like a true stalwart who missed the boat!

I'm not a financial advisor, but if you were lucky to get in early, I'd cash out.Once people come to their senses I predict all crypto will crash again. They aren't backed by by any intrinsic value, and have not seen any real adoption for use as currency. (which they are too volatile for anyway).Like all speculative bubbles, this one will pop, and it will be ugly for whomever is still "HODL"ing.Just because something is new and techy doesn't mean it is actually worth anything at all. Bitcoin and other crypto is only worth as much as someone is willing to pay for it, and when people wisen up that will be essentially nothing.It will all wind up having been a huge waste of electricity, that accomplished nothing but moving some wealth from late adopters to early adopters.