The GPU Sadness Index: aka the Shadenfreude Pricing Index

M

Marees

Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
920
We said it was a bad time to buy a card last year, but those prices are looking quite good now. The most desirable cards are now selling for close to triple their official launch prices.


Earlier this year, Michael Driscoll made some waves by tracking eBay scalper pricing on a variety of tech components. He also provided the source code for his tool, which we have modified and used to continue tracking this data. We're calling it the GPU sadness index, because current trends are very depressing. Ethereum mining remains profitable enough that it's having a clear impact on prices, as no gamer should be paying double or even triple the official price for a graphics card.


https://www.tomshardware.com/amp/news/gpu-pricing-index?__twitter_impression=true

If trends continue, sometime in the next month or two miners would likely stop investing in more hardware.

Meanwhile, Nvidia just announced that it made "$100 to $300 million" in estimated sales to cryptocurrency miners just in its last quarter.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,667
Can't wait for the crypto-bubble to burst when people finally wisen up to the fact that they have no intrinsic value at all, may no one will ever use them as currency, and it's all just a stupid speculative bubble.

Unfortunately the douchebags responsible for cornering the GPU market will likely have sold off by then leaving non-savvy (and probably elderly) investors who get in out of FOMO to take the fall.

It's just sad all around.
 
W

WorldExclusive

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 26, 2009
Messages
11,144
Zarathustra[H] said:
Can't wait for the crypto-bubble to burst when people finally wisen up to the fact that they have no intrinsic value at all, may no one will ever use them as currency, and it's all just a stupid speculative bubble.

Unfortunately the douchebags responsible for cornering the GPU market will likely have sold off by then leaving non-savvy (and probably elderly) investors who get in out of FOMO to take the fall.

It's just sad all around.
Click to expand...
It fueled by people staying indoors and going digital with their purchases. Cash doesn't seem like something physical you should have right now.
People are throwing money at the markets (stock, real estate, crypto etc) they would otherwise would have used for travel.
Once everyone goes back outside and cash will start to be used again, digital markets and payments will fall, real estate inventory will rise dramatically from covid/snowbird abandonments.

I haven't carried cash since last February.
 
Last edited:
J

J Macker

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 25, 2001
Messages
10,151
Zarathustra[H] said:
Can't wait for the crypto-bubble to burst when people finally wisen up to the fact that they have no intrinsic value at all, may no one will ever use them as currency, and it's all just a stupid speculative bubble.

Unfortunately the douchebags responsible for cornering the GPU market will likely have sold off by then leaving non-savvy (and probably elderly) investors who get in out of FOMO to take the fall.

It's just sad all around.
Click to expand...

Spoken like a true stalwart who missed the boat!
I'm on track to retire 15 years early even if BTC/ETH just stagnate where they are.
 
D

deruberhanyok

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,923
On the bright side, 2 years from now there will be a bunch of “lightly used” high end cards on the secondary market. So if you guys can wait until whatever nvidia and AMD’s next parts are, PC gamers can just be a generation behind whatever is current.

it might end up being cheaper than the ever-rising MSRP.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,667
WorldExclusive said:
It fueled by people staying indoors and going digital with their purchases. Cash doesn't seem like something physical you should have right now.
People are throwing money at the markets (stock, real estate, crypto etc) they would otherwise would have used for travel.
Once everyone goes back outside and cash will start to be used again, digital markets and payments will fall, real estate inventory will rise dramatically from covid/snowbird abandonments.

I haven't carried cash since last February.
Click to expand...

Lol. I haven't carried cash since the 90's. Once I got my first credit card that's all I used for transactions, paying the bill off (usually in full at the end of the month) directly from my bank account electronically.

It's funny. I grew up in Sweden and traveled there in 2019. Cash almost wasn't a thing anymore. It existed, but only tourists and old people were using it. Lots of businesses (shops, bars, restaurants, etc.) have signs that say "sorry no cash accepted". I remember thinking it was hilarious when we were in a bar, and this girl walked in, and sheepishly asked th ebartender, as if she were embarrased about it, "uh, do you... do you take cash?". Apparently she was given cash by a grandparent.
 
W

WorldExclusive

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 26, 2009
Messages
11,144
J Macker said:
Spoken like a true stalwart who missed the boat!
I'm on track to retire 15 years early even if BTC/ETH just stagnate where they are.
Click to expand...
You made the right decision to trust your gut, because there were many moments to cash out under 10K.
But there are so many ways to retire early in America and all it takes, what you demonstrated, is commitment to something that can grow.

A person can never miss out on making a lot of money if they are committed to whatever it is they are working on.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,667
J Macker said:
Spoken like a true stalwart who missed the boat!
I'm on track to retire 15 years early even if BTC/ETH just stagnate where they are.
Click to expand...

I'm not a financial advisor, but if you were lucky to get in early, I'd cash out.

Once people come to their senses I predict all crypto will crash again. They aren't backed by by any intrinsic value, and have not seen any real adoption for use as currency. (which they are too volatile for anyway).

Like all speculative bubbles, this one will pop, and it will be ugly for whomever is still "HODL"ing.

Just because something is new and techy doesn't mean it is actually worth anything at all. Bitcoin and other crypto is only worth as much as someone is willing to pay for it, and when people wisen up that will be essentially nothing.

It will all wind up having been a huge waste of electricity, that accomplished nothing but moving some wealth from late adopters to early adopters.
 
D

DukenukemX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 30, 2005
Messages
5,286
Zarathustra[H] said:
Can't wait for the crypto-bubble to burst when people finally wisen up to the fact that they have no intrinsic value at all
Click to expand...
Uh, no currency has any intrinsic value. That's why they're a fiat currency that's backed by nothing. Bitcoin has the same legitimacy as buying stock, and works the same.
J Macker said:
Spoken like a true stalwart who missed the boat!
I'm on track to retire 15 years early even if BTC/ETH just stagnate where they are.
Click to expand...
You know they'll crash right? They've done it before and they'll do it again. The reason Bitcoin is high is because people are using it more now to get around the deflation occurring in other currencies. Money in general is just falling apart.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,667
DukenukemX said:
Uh, no currency has any intrinsic value. That's why they're a fiat currency that's backed by nothing. Bitcoin has the same legitimacy as buying stock, and works the same.
Click to expand...

Of course no currency does.

What real currencies have to back them up - however - is actual circulation.

All bitcoin has giving it value is supply and demand. The demand exists because of the hope for future increase in value. You can only keep that up as long as people believe in it, and in order for people to believe in it, there has to be a future state where bitcoin becomes something more than just a theoretical piece of cryptography that just sits there and does nothing.
 
L

Libnok

n00b
Joined
Feb 7, 2021
Messages
23
Crypto is here to stay in one form or another. I doubt a crash will happen, but it will surely fluctuate as all currencies do.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,667
Libnok said:
Crypto is here to stay in one form or another. I doubt a crash will happen, but it will surely fluctuate as all currencies do.
Click to expand...

I wouldn't be surprised if it returns to 2016 levels in the not too distant future.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top