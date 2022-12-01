The Game Awards Steam Deck Giveaway

Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
34,320
Valve will be giving away one 512GB Steam Deck every minute of The Game Awards on December 8th. You need to sign up for the giveaway with your Steam account and watch the awards show through the Steam client. To be eligible your account needs to be in good standing, not be limited, and have had made a purchase in the past year.

https://store.steampowered.com/sale/thegameawardssteamdeckdrop2022
1669907332192.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top