The Game Awards Steam Deck Giveaway

Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 34,320
Valve will be giving away one 512GB Steam Deck every minute of The Game Awards on December 8th. You need to sign up for the giveaway with your Steam account and watch the awards show through the Steam client. To be eligible your account needs to be in good standing, not be limited, and have had made a purchase in the past year.
https://store.steampowered.com/sale/thegameawardssteamdeckdrop2022
https://store.steampowered.com/sale/thegameawardssteamdeckdrop2022