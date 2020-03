You seem abnormally enthusiastic about that ho-hum build guide. I think it looks silly to only have 16 gigs of system memory in a new build like that in 2020. And how in the world can anybody recommend just a 1 tb drive in a so-called higher-end enthusiast build in 2020? Hell my Steam folder alone is well over 2 tb which is not even 1/3 of the games I have on Steam plus I have tons of games on Uplay, Origin, Epic and Bethesda.