I've got some thoughts:



I like that almost every option had alternative recommendations. I don't see this enough in build guides.



CPU, mobo, cooler all seem fine. Though, I would probably have recommended the 3900X as the main choice over the 3950X. For a pure gaming build the higher end CPU doesn't really provide that much of a difference and recommending a $750 CPU for a "mid-high end" rig seems like a bit overkill to me.



Nothing much to say about the GPU options, though given the $2650 price point of the primary recommendation, there is definitely more than enough budget to to get something better than a FE 2080 Super.



RAM seems fine. You can find pretty good deals on 32GB kits these days (Oloy stuff often has good prices) but 16 is fine.



As for storage. I agree with Ricky T, 1TB seems a bit low. It feels like there should be a 2TB spinning hard drive added to this, at least. Either way, not a bit gripe.



Now, onto that ridiculous power supply. Umm...Why? For $10 less than that ASUS thing you can get 1000w Platinum rated power supplies from EVGA and Corsair. Most of the build has been fairly understated as far as "gamer flash" goes and that gets thrown right out the window with this PSU. I feel the Silverstone unit should have been the primary suggestion here with, maybe, a Gold rated 850w unit as the alternative, or just have the Silverstone as the only one.



Taste is subjunctive so I'm not going to shit too hard on the choice of case, but I do have serious concerns about airflow inside of it. There are two big fans between the front panel and the dust filter, leaving very little room for the fans to draw in air. It looks like a case that could starve itself for air, leading to higher than expected temps. I could be wrong though, so whatever. It's not a case I would, personally, pick but my preferences lean more towards simple and clean lines vs flash. I will point out one thing though: The article recommends a blinged out PSU with a stupid OLED screen to go with a case that has a power supply shroud. So, you won't even see all the "features" it offers (which is probably an improvement).



That monstrosity of power supply aside, it's a pretty good build guide. I've got mostly minor nit-picks, but they come down more to where I would personally prioritize budget vs what the author did. Along with aesthetic taste differences.



PS: In case anyone thinks otherwise, most of my negative comments directed at the Asus Bling850 are pure snark. I don't actually think it's a bad power supply just massively overpriced while providing no real value over similarly priced units.