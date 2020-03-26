The FPS Review has released an Intel flavored enthusaist build guide which is pretty on point...

Smoked Brisket



except for the, you guessed, horrific Silverstone case. This can't be the recomendation for a 2000+ dollar build. There are better cases for less. Lian Li Lancool 2 comes to mind. That being said, it's a good build with good recommendations. Gotta love a good build article to hash over. A more budget minded build guide is in the works according to the article, can't wait. Here is the link: https://www.thefpsreview.com/2020/03/23/intel-enthusiast-gaming-pc-build-guide-spring-2020-edition/
 
S



Wow the AMD build guide is still on the front page with 96 responses. Has intel fallen so far noone cares?
I wouldn't be shocked if the most enthusiastic participants got a vacation from posting privileges after that thread got heated....
 
