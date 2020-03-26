The FPS Review has released an Intel flavored enthusaist build guide which is pretty on point...

Smoked Brisket
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2013
- Messages
- 331
except for the, you guessed, horrific Silverstone case. This can't be the recomendation for a 2000+ dollar build. There are better cases for less. Lian Li Lancool 2 comes to mind. That being said, it's a good build with good recommendations. Gotta love a good build article to hash over. A more budget minded build guide is in the works according to the article, can't wait. Here is the link: https://www.thefpsreview.com/2020/03/23/intel-enthusiast-gaming-pc-build-guide-spring-2020-edition/
Last edited: