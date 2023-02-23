The Forgotten Commodore 900, we look at a rare prototype | Tech Nibbles

erek
Retro needs love too
"We've got a Commodore 900 prototype in The Cave today and it's a rare beast indeed. One of only 50 known to have been made and we don't know how many of those still exist. Today we're going to learn all about it and have a look inside."
Source:
"We've got a Commodore 900 prototype in The Cave today and it's a rare beast indeed. One of only 50 known to have been made and we don't know how many of those still exist. Today we're going to learn all about it and have a look inside."
