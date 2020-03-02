The Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo is Brilliant

Eh, from a game standpoint I felt FF7 took a step backward, yeah it was "3d" (really ugly shit though), and sure the story was pretty decent, but the reduction to three characters (due to memory limitations at the time IIRC), and a very dumbed-down equipment system (weapon plus a "bracelet") was really a culture shock to me who was used to these types of games being 4 characters in battle, armor, weapon, helmet, shield type of equipment. But overall I'll wait until it comes out, nostalgia isn't going to give me a nerdgasm over this game.