The Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo is Brilliant

apparently pretty baller demo?

"My thoughts and impressions of the Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo including some tech analysis. *I do not discuss the Data Mining findings, only the Demo Gameplay, but there may be potential spoilers. If you prefer to not know, please don't watch* All footage was captured on my PS4 with Startech Capture Device direct feed at 1080p "

 
sfsuphysics

Eh, from a game standpoint I felt FF7 took a step backward, yeah it was "3d" (really ugly shit though), and sure the story was pretty decent, but the reduction to three characters (due to memory limitations at the time IIRC), and a very dumbed-down equipment system (weapon plus a "bracelet") was really a culture shock to me who was used to these types of games being 4 characters in battle, armor, weapon, helmet, shield type of equipment. But overall I'll wait until it comes out, nostalgia isn't going to give me a nerdgasm over this game.
 
sfsuphysics said:
Eh, from a game standpoint I felt FF7 took a step backward, yeah it was "3d" (really ugly shit though), and sure the story was pretty decent, but the reduction to three characters (due to memory limitations at the time IIRC), and a very dumbed-down equipment system (weapon plus a "bracelet") was really a culture shock to me who was used to these types of games being 4 characters in battle, armor, weapon, helmet, shield type of equipment. But overall I'll wait until it comes out, nostalgia isn't going to give me a nerdgasm over this game.
what about Dragon Warrior 4 or 7
 
CptCabbit

sfsuphysics said:
Eh, from a game standpoint I felt FF7 took a step backward, yeah it was "3d" (really ugly shit though), and sure the story was pretty decent, but the reduction to three characters (due to memory limitations at the time IIRC), and a very dumbed-down equipment system (weapon plus a "bracelet") was really a culture shock to me who was used to these types of games being 4 characters in battle, armor, weapon, helmet, shield type of equipment. But overall I'll wait until it comes out, nostalgia isn't going to give me a nerdgasm over this game.
All valid assessments though i would counter that it's materia system made up for the lack of item slots.

Demo is decent and may help push you over whatever side of the fence you were leaning, but likely won't totally win/lose you if you've kept a cursory eye on the game's press. Combat seems like a evolution of 15s for the better.

Only true gripe is the VO, personally I'd prefer a "subtitles only" option.
 
Omegas

Wow, it actually got me looking at PS4 prices. Then I see it's got a really good chance at landing on PC in 2021... Oh the wait has now begun
 
Tengis

Omegas said:
Wow, it actually got me looking at PS4 prices. Then I see it's got a really good chance at landing on PC in 2021... Oh the wait has now begun
Im going to buy a PS4 just to play it and then sell it.
 
zehoo

I’m hoping for a FF7 Crisis Core rerelease to come out. All my PSP batteries are dead and I wouldn’t mind playing it again in 4K (bad textures and all).
 
