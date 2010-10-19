The Fallout New Vegas Thread * will contain spoilers *

Here's the PC Gamer review - wow, is it ever brief.And here's there hardcore survival guide. They're not recommending hardcore mode for first timers - and we're all first timers right now, though I suspect that within a matter of hours people will be claiming to have 'beaten' the game.I'm going to pass on this. It just doesn't sound appealing. Your companions will die unless you instruct them not to enter into battle with you, so what's the point? The difficulty also remains the same, so it seems to me that Obsidian is only slapping on extra layers of frustration. I like to take things nice and slow, so having to eat and drink is a pain for me. I hated that in the Stalker games.Still, this is the type of game that will stay on my hard drive for years, so likely, one day, I will try it out. Just not today.Apart from that, I'm worried about my character. I gimped her Charisma down to 1 so that I could pump up my strength skill, and the skill that's associated with guns. Guns are such a huge part of Fallout that you'd be crazy not to max out that skill set. I also like switching to melée weapons every now and then - but maybe I should have just left that for a second playthrough.Difficult decisions.