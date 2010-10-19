The Fallout New Vegas Thread * will contain spoilers *

WabeWalker
Supreme [H]ardness
Unlocked at Steam!
So, thoughts, opinions?
(Also, please use proper spoiler tags when posting.)
I'm also seeing weird flashes on the screen. Not sure what that's about?
I was getting the same thing. They looked like little white circles. I was able to replicate them too. Not sure what that's about.
My first impression is;
It doesn't handle Eyefinity portrait mode worth a damn.
Playing in hardcore mode and I highly recommend it. There are plenty of vendors selling water, prickly pear fruits to harvest for water, animals to kill and grill for food, places to sleep etc., but it really makes this feel more in depth as an rpg. Also, Caravan rocks for making lots of caps once you figure it out -- really helping me stay alive as I need to buy up all the stims/ammo/water/doctor's bags I find.
Give hardcore a shot -- I think some of you might like it.
I'll be on it (hardcore mode). Is the survival skill important? or just something to put up partways?
What are the main features of hardcore? I take it you suffer from radiation a lot worse and take more damage, is there anything more unique or is it just a stat modifier?
Ah that sounds interesting, what about quick travel and things like that, has that been removed?
You need water, food, and sleep. Ammo has weight. You cannot heal limbs with stims (require doctor's bag or visiting the doctor). Those are the main highlights. Requiring food/water/sleep really changes things up compared to the way I played Fallout 3.
edit: Also stims heal over time.
that sounds good, reminds me of what I enjoyed about Stalker and Stalker mods. Is the world still all greenish yellow looking? I wonder if Fellout would work for this.
I read somewhere that there is a perk that lets you fast travel while encumbered. Win!Fast travel still works in hardcore mode.
I read somewhere that there is a perk that lets you fast travel while encumbered. Win!
Anyways. the [H]ardcore mode sounds cool but what's the benefit? I'll probably still play it anyways but it would of been nice if there was a change to the game other than just being more difficult.
Probably nothing except that it prevents boredom you might get after too much running around shooting without variety. You feel like a survivor in a wasteland. Role play satisfaction, etc...
Wabe, did you use this? You're not a true RPG player if you didn't
Anyone figured out how to play caravan yet - I tried with the guy in the gas station for like 5 minutes but I could never do anything but discard...have to check this out more later.
Thinking about going for a melee character. How does that hold out? Weak compared to guns? is shooting decent with low gun skill?
Thinking about going for a melee character. How does that hold out? Weak compared to guns? is shooting decent with low gun skill?
I figure everything is more red and orange, but I have to wait until after work and the kids go to bed before I find out.
Does it work well in landscape??
I'm going to pass on this. It just doesn't sound appealing. Your companions will die unless you instruct them not to enter into battle with you, so what's the point?