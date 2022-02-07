Krenum
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2005
- Messages
- 18,660
Just started playing this game, its amazing! Reminds me of the old Panzer Dragoon games on the Sega Saturn, currently playing it on the Switch, but its also available on Steam, GOG, PS5, PS4, Xbox and for PC.
Gameplay (no commentary)
Steam (On sale as of 2-7-2022)
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/20830/The_Falconeer_Warrior_Edition/
GOG
https://www.gog.com/game/the_falconeer_warrior_edition
Gameplay (no commentary)
Steam (On sale as of 2-7-2022)
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/20830/The_Falconeer_Warrior_Edition/
GOG
https://www.gog.com/game/the_falconeer_warrior_edition