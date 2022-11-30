The Extruder for the CR6 Max is crap they said...It breaks easily and is hard to service they said...upgrade it they said...

Adjusting the extruder tension from 25%

So I did. I got the gray one on Amazon everyone mentions and installation went very smoothly. However, now it doesn't print large parts. It prints small ones (kinda) but large parts are unsuccessful...to the point of being candidates for composting...I did he upgrade, did the e-steps script, ran my PID check, Auto-leveled, and tried a small 27 minute print (successful!)I started a 7hr print and got to layer 3 (.6mm) and it stopped extruding halfway through that layer.Pulled the filament out, removed the section that had tooth marks from the extruder, reloaded it, and started the print again and it didn't even get through the first layer before it stopped extruding again.The new extruder gear's set screws have been tightened so tightly that the allen wrench bent so I think it's not spinning on the motor's shaft. (I aligned one of the set screws on the gear with the flat section of the motor's shaft) yet it still fails to extrude completely at random and then it ends up grinding away half the width of the filament.I've tried:I don't believe it's skipping due to printing at too cold a temperature because I'm using 5 day old Overture Matte White (190°C - 220°C according to the label) and I normally print at 215°C so it shouldn't be building up too much pressure to cause the extruder to skip...yet it does...totally at random.I then tried printing my test discs (I print a 20mm circle at .2mm on each of the 49 spots used during auto bed leveling. The print job runs front to back (7 spots) , left to right) and it gives me horrible results with at least 75% of the discs looking like something that would be pixelated if it were in an anime.Not sure what to do at this point but I ordered a replacement OEM Extruder assembly, a 15-pack of stainless steel extruder gears, and I bought a Microswiss Bowden dual-gear extruder as well. I'm hoping that one of these items should get me back to operational status again but I'm uncertain...I've been 3d printing since the Makerbot Replicator 2 was "the new thing". I even built my Rostock Max so I have experience, but I haven't encountered an issue like this before so I am a bit stumped what to try nextI could use some help if you have a suggestion on what I can try next.