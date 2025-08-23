  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

The $ETH Whale Nobody Talks About

O

omaidah

n00b
Joined
Oct 25, 2024
Messages
2
The Strategic ETH Reserve has quietly grown into one of the biggest players in the market — now holding 4.1M ETH ($17B).

Just last Friday, SharpLink alone injected $680M into the reserve.

When a single entity keeps stacking billions worth of ETH, it’s not just accumulation — it’s a signal. Big money isn’t betting against ETH… they’re preparing for what comes next.

The question isn’t if ETH will matter in the next cycle — it’s how much power these reserves will have when it does.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top