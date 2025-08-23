The $ETH Whale Nobody Talks About

The Strategic ETH Reserve has quietly grown into one of the biggest players in the market — now holding 4.1M ETH ($17B).
Just last Friday, SharpLink alone injected $680M into the reserve.
When a single entity keeps stacking billions worth of ETH, it’s not just accumulation — it’s a signal. Big money isn’t betting against ETH… they’re preparing for what comes next.
The question isn’t if ETH will matter in the next cycle — it’s how much power these reserves will have when it does.
