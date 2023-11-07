The Escapist implodes as entire video team resigns after parent company Gamurs Group fired editor-in-chief Nick Calandra

The Escapist was part of a slew of acquisitions last year by the company that owns Prima Games and Dot Esports. Nick says that he was fired for "not meeting goals" that were never set by the company. He declined severance pay to avoid signing an NDA and accuses Gamurs Group of not understanding the team that helped build the audience for The Escapist. The number of resignations includes Ben "Yahtzee" Croshaw, host of Zero Punctuation.

https://www.gamesindustry.biz/the-e...-termination-of-editor-in-chief-nick-calandra

On Monday, Calandra announced on X that he was fired for "not achieving goals" reportedly set by the Gamurs Group, which acquired The Escapist last year.

"I was let go for 'not achieving goals' that were never properly set for us, and a lack of understanding of our audience and the team that built that audience," Calandra wrote. "I've watched many colleagues let go for the same reasons, and today was my day."

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Calandra and the Gamurs Group for more clarification.

https://x.com/nickjcal/status/1721640314203464045
1699376536232.png


https://x.com/YahtzeeCroshaw/status/1721687212541280425
1699376604969.png
 
1699377529008.png


Feels weird considering a lot of people here are in their 30s-40s according to a recent GenMay poll. The Escapist launched when I first started university in 2005 and it was a big thing among the student body. This was before Youtube was even a thing.
Twisted Kidney said:
Aren't they the people that did that Zero Punctuation thing back in the olden times?

Edit: Yeah, that Yahtzee guy.
Yahtzee started Zero Punctuation independently and later sold it to The Escapist for a cushy revenue stream.
 
Armenius said:
View attachment 611678

Feels weird considering a lot of people here are in their 30s-40s according to a recent GenMay poll. The Escapist launched when I first started university in 2005 and it was a big thing among the student body. This was before Youtube was even a thing.

Yahtzee started Zero Punctuation independently and later sold it to The Escapist for a cushy revenue stream.
Now I feel old. Remember when the Angry Video Game Nerd wasn't on youtube? And the only videos of him were when he was called the Angry Nintendo Nerd? Holy crap time flies. I didn't know that Zero Punctuation was making videos still.
 
jbltecnicspro said:
Now I feel old. Remember when the Angry Video Game Nerd wasn't on youtube? And the only videos of him were when he was called the Angry Nintendo Nerd? Holy crap time flies. I didn't know that Zero Punctuation was making videos still.
Time seems to go by faster the older you get. I'm about to turn 40 and it feels like a graduated university just a few years ago.
 
Armenius said:
View attachment 611678

Feels weird considering a lot of people here are in their 30s-40s according to a recent GenMay poll. The Escapist launched when I first started university in 2005 and it was a big thing among the student body. This was before Youtube was even a thing.

Yahtzee started Zero Punctuation independently and later sold it to The Escapist for a cushy revenue stream.
Sometimes comfort is its own gradual smothering. Taking money from Epic to be an exclusive on their store is similar, you just lobbed your game down an abandoned mine. You survive, but you can never thrive.

Kudos to Calandra from turning down the payola and speaking out. When I left the blue co they held my severance hostage behind me signing a contract to train the (entire fucking) Indian company that was supposed to replace me. I told them to eat their own genitalia and had to win my severance (and damages) in court. I quit tech, started building homes and I have never looked back since. Through the window of today, being terminated was one of the best things that ever happened to me.
 
Armenius said:
Time seems to go by faster the older you get. I'm about to turn 40 and it feels like a graduated university just a few years ago.
referring to it as 'University' instead of college means you were either born or raised outside the USA...am I right or am I right?
 
polonyc2 said:
referring to it as 'University' instead of college means you were either born or raised outside the USA...am I right or am I right?
Would you prefer Post-Secondary Education? Learned that one from watching those wacky Canadians at Linus Media Group.
 
Armenius said:
View attachment 611678

Feels weird considering a lot of people here are in their 30s-40s according to a recent GenMay poll. The Escapist launched when I first started university in 2005 and it was a big thing among the student body. This was before Youtube was even a thing.

Yahtzee started Zero Punctuation independently and later sold it to The Escapist for a cushy revenue stream.
I'm no boomer. I teeter on the edge between Gen X and Millennial.

I've never heard of Escapist.

Back in the day it was all HardOCP, Anandtech & in the early days (before Dr Pabst sold out) Toms Hardware.

There were a handful of secondary sites, but they were all hardware focused.

I don't think I've ever visited or read a games publication, any games publication. It's been all hardware all the time for me.

I've never even once intentionally read (or watched) a game review. I prefer making up my own mind.

In this industry, I've always considered the hardware publications king, and the game publications borderline retarded, and have just generally avoided them completely. This was only reinforced when the whole GamerGate stupidity happened.

I've still heard of many of them, but I had never heard of Escapist.
 
polonyc2 said:
referring to it as 'University' instead of college means you were either born or raised outside the USA...am I right or am I right?
Nope. It's a language change that I made a long time ago since the definition of the words is different.
 
I remember watching a few Zero Punctuation videos years ago, but that was the extend of my interaction with that website.

In any case, I can't say that I've found "games journalism" to be particularly valuable. I did read PC Gamer periodically in the late 90s/early 2000s during the before-times, when "games journalists" actually talked about things like video games and not things like why I might not be interested in buying a PS5 because Donald Trump is president, or why I might want to think twice about playing the latest Mario game because Mario rescuing the princess reinforces negative gender stereotypes, and the game causes harm because Peach isn't portrayed appropriately enough as a strong, independent woman who don't need no man.
 
HockeyJon said:
I remember watching a few Zero Punctuation videos years ago, but that was the extend of my interaction with that website.

In any case, I can't say that I've found "games journalism" to be particularly valuable. I did read PC Gamer periodically in the late 90s/early 2000s during the before-times, when "games journalists" actually talked about things like video games and not things like why I might not be interested in buying a PS5 because Donald Trump is president, or why I might want to think twice about playing the latest Mario game because Mario rescuing the princess reinforces negative gender stereotypes, and the game causes harm because Peach isn't portrayed appropriately enough as a strong, independent woman who don't need no man.
For me, game journalism stopped being of any value when I noticed games which were bordering on being objectively bad were getting 7/10 (or better) scores. Games that were universally panned by actual people were getting decent review scores. It became obvious to me that so called game journalists didn't have the balls to piss off the publishers and were therefore of no use.

This was a common practice well before the woke BS started. That being said, there are still some decent reviewers out there. Though the hyperbole in every fucking video title and thumbnail makes finding anything of value much harder than it needs to be.
 
