The Escapist implodes as entire video team resigns after parent company Gamurs Group fired editor-in-chief Nick Calandra

HockeyJon said: I remember watching a few Zero Punctuation videos years ago, but that was the extend of my interaction with that website.



In any case, I can't say that I've found "games journalism" to be particularly valuable. I did read PC Gamer periodically in the late 90s/early 2000s during the before-times, when "games journalists" actually talked about things like video games and not things like why I might not be interested in buying a PS5 because Donald Trump is president, or why I might want to think twice about playing the latest Mario game because Mario rescuing the princess reinforces negative gender stereotypes, and the game causes harm because Peach isn't portrayed appropriately enough as a strong, independent woman who don't need no man. Click to expand...

For me, game journalism stopped being of any value when I noticed games which were bordering on being objectively bad were getting 7/10 (or better) scores. Games that were universally panned by actual people were getting decent review scores. It became obvious to me that so called game journalists didn't have the balls to piss off the publishers and were therefore of no use.This was a common practice well before the woke BS started. That being said, there are still some decent reviewers out there. Though the hyperbole in every fucking video title and thumbnail makes finding anything of value much harder than it needs to be.