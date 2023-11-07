The Escapist implodes as entire video team resigns after parent company Gamurs Group fired editor-in-chief Nick Calandra

Armenius
The Escapist was part of a slew of acquisitions last year by the company that owns Prima Games and Dot Esports. Nick says that he was fired for "not meeting goals" that were never set by the company. He declined severance pay to avoid signing an NDA and accuses Gamurs Group of not understanding the team that helped build the audience for The Escapist. The number of resignations includes Ben "Yahtzee" Croshaw, host of Zero Punctuation.
On Monday, Calandra announced on X that he was fired for "not achieving goals" reportedly set by the Gamurs Group, which acquired The Escapist last year.
"I was let go for 'not achieving goals' that were never properly set for us, and a lack of understanding of our audience and the team that built that audience," Calandra wrote. "I've watched many colleagues let go for the same reasons, and today was my day."
GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Calandra and the Gamurs Group for more clarification.
