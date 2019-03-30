The Elder Scrolls: Blades (iOS / Android)

I've been playing it off and on for the past few weeks and the combat honestly gets a little more interesting as you unlock more and more abilities. Slogging with a tanky boss-like enemy is genuinely fun. I'm now nearly level 20 rocking mostly silver gear, but many of the story quests are still 4-5 skulls (out of 5) in terms of difficulty, so they really keep things just out of reach so you buy progression. Since my above mini-review, they've also reduced the cooldown on silver chests from 3 hours to 1 hour, so I've gotten to the point many times where I've opened every chest in my inventory (which is good).



The city progression itself is still the bottleneck, you can't get better gear from that without building/upgrading better stores in your town. This means grinding non-stop for limestone, timber, and copper. And they only give you 10-15 if you're lucky enough to get a quest that has that as its reward. At this point I only really boot up the game when there's absolutely nothing else to do (e.g. waiting room at the dentist).