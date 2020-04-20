The Elder Scrolls 6: Release Date, Gameplay

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,729
This is a pretty lame article by IGN if you ask me.
"Spotted by a Redditor, Bethesda recently posted some job openings that seem to indicate that the studio is wrapping up the development of Starfield and is getting ready to start on Elder Scrolls VI.
The job listing states that "Bethesda Game Studios is looking for talented programmers to join our team that is pushing the bleeding-edge of RPG development for the PC and consoles."
While this is merely speculation, it seems a bit late for the studio to be hiring developers for Starfield and could indicate that the long-awaited Elder Scrolls VI is finally in development."
https://www.ign.com/articles/elder-scrolls-6-release-date-gameplay-news-rumors
