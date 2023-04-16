"The Edison" Corsair 5000D Airflow Build

I've always loved this section of the forum, and am very happy to be contributing today.This is my first PC build since 2014, and my last was just a rehash of a much older PC where I re-used the case and hard drives. So this is quite exciting as it's my first ground-up build in a VERY long time, and it's also the first time that I've really taken my time with the cable management and aimed for a very specific aesthetic.I am calling this build "The Edison". I've always loathed lighting in cases, the neon pulsing colors and light effects that look like they are straight out of Tokyo Drift totally turn me off. But RGB has come a long way, and only just this year while researching my new build did I discover to what lengths you can customize RGB, and then the idea hit me for my build.This computer matches the aesthetics of my home, I have edison bulbs pretty much everywhere, I am such a fan of this type of lighting, it's like dining in a hipster restaurant that serves cocktails over giant clear ice cubes. My desk has such a cozy feel, I can't get over it, I can't stop staring at my computer. I work from home, as a leather worker, and everything happens in my office, behind and to the right of my computer are my worktables where the crafting magic happens. I am in this office a lot, and when I first bought my house and set up my office, I was in a hurry because of moving delays that left me very behind on work. I never had the opportunity to care about the aesthetic or flow. This new computer build has given me the inspiration to completely revamp my office and make my time spent in here a little bit more joyful. (I love my work, but a pleasant work environment goes a long way!)Specs and then picsCorsair 5000D Airflow w/ optional wood panelsMSI MAG B650 TomahawkAMD 7800X3DG.Skill Trident Z5 NEO RGB 64GB 6000MHZ CL30Seasonic Vertex GX-1000EK Nucelus AIO CR360Samsung 990 Pro 2TB x2Arctic P12 RGB 120mm x 7And since these peripherals are new as well:Dell AW2723DF 27" 1440p 240hz (280hz overclock) IPS x2Razer Basilisk Pro V3Razer Mouse Dock ProAnd just for fun, here is a before pic.