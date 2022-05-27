The easier way to upgrade Eriana's Vow Catalyst ..!

Hello,
Are any senior destiny 2 players here?
I need help with my Eriana's Catalyst. I have just unlocked my eriana catalyst almost after 1 and a half years, It sucks but somehow I managed to obtain it by doing a mix of gambits and strikes.
After obtaining it all I want to do is to use it properly and upgrade it as fast as possible. Since, I even learned from the internet - how to use the Eraina catalyst but it's not enough I guess. To upgrade the Eraina catalyst more 700 kills are needed and I'm at like 2 % after using it all week
Is there any easier way to get it upgraded, some sort of hacks to speed up the kills?
I would appreciate it if someone can guide me!
