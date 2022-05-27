The easier way to upgrade Eriana's Vow Catalyst ..!

Hello,

Are any senior destiny 2 players here?
I need help with my Eriana's Catalyst. I have just unlocked my eriana catalyst almost after 1 and a half years, It sucks but somehow I managed to obtain it by doing a mix of gambits and strikes.

After obtaining it all I want to do is to use it properly and upgrade it as fast as possible. Since, I even learned from the internet - how to use the Eraina catalyst but it's not enough I guess. To upgrade the Eraina catalyst more 700 kills are needed and I'm at like 2 % after using it all week😢

Is there any easier way to get it upgraded, some sort of hacks to speed up the kills?

I would appreciate it if someone can guide me!
 
Odifer said:
some sort of hacks to speed up the kills?
Click to expand...
Sure, if you want to lose your account, cheater. You won't get help with that here though.

You shouldn't need to do anything special to level it. Just kill stuff as normal. Seriously, 14 kills in a week?! Stop erp in town and go play the game!
 
