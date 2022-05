The Department of Justice Revised the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to Permit Good-Faith Computer Security Research

The Department of Justice has formally acknowledged the role that computer security researchers play in testing the safety of networks, devices, and online services. The DOJ has announced that the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) has been revised to recognize the importance of good-faith computer security research. Courts were confused as to the difference between malicious hacking and computer security research which seeks to discover vulnerabilities and report them for the purpose of better cyber-security. This change in the law does not give carte blanche authority to malicious hackers who would extort companies and then claim they were acting in good-faith. I think this is a great change that clarifies what is acceptable for courts to pursue.