  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

The Death of Affordable Computing | Tariffs Impact & Investigation

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
12,839
“This deep-dive investigation digs into the impact on the computer industry by volatility from frequent tariffs changes in the US market. We travel the US and make some calls to the EU to learn about how tariffs changes and rates are affecting various businesses, including those which already manufacture their own goods in the US and Canada. We spoke with independent freight forwarders, computer part manufacturers, computer building factories, Canadian and US-based case building factories, downstream manufacturers, and more about the real-world consequences of the current tariffs policies instituted by the US Government. Features ‪@der8auer-en‬ (Thermal Grizzly) and ‪@rossmanngroup‬ , alongside Hyte, CyberPower, iBUYPOWER, Corsair, Cooler Master, 45 Drives / Protocase, and a freight forwarder from Straight Forwarding.”

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1W_mSOS1Qts
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top