The Death of Affordable Computing | Tariffs Impact & Investigation

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 12,839
“This deep-dive investigation digs into the impact on the computer industry by volatility from frequent tariffs changes in the US market. We travel the US and make some calls to the EU to learn about how tariffs changes and rates are affecting various businesses, including those which already manufacture their own goods in the US and Canada. We spoke with independent freight forwarders, computer part manufacturers, computer building factories, Canadian and US-based case building factories, downstream manufacturers, and more about the real-world consequences of the current tariffs policies instituted by the US Government. Features @der8auer-en (Thermal Grizzly) and @rossmanngroup , alongside Hyte, CyberPower, iBUYPOWER, Corsair, Cooler Master, 45 Drives / Protocase, and a freight forwarder from Straight Forwarding.”
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1W_mSOS1Qts
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1W_mSOS1Qts