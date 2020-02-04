Susquehannock
Looked around. Didn't see a thread for this title yet.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics became available for $20 today on Steam, GoG, etc. Modest storage footprint at 5gb. Complete with Fantasy violence and Alcohol reference warnings.
Do know from other threads there are many DC fans here who were looking forward to this game. So, anyone tried it yet? What did you think?
