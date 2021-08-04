The Current Dilemma: RTX 3080 vs 6900 XT

I'm running a 4k 60hz screen

I have a passing interest in Raytracing, but there are only 2-3 games I've played/am playing that leverage RT

I don't really care for DLSS, looks like applying an astigmatism to me and would rather scale back settings to run "clean"

I no longer manufacture "value" by wasting energy/resources since 2014/ROI is no longer splendid -- sitting on my wallets until proof of stake at this point

I have a good-quality 850w PSU

I'm running a R7 5800 @ 4.5ghz

I know this question has been out there in the broad domain, but I'm trying to figure out the consensus of the fine SMEs at [H]... I have an opportunity to swap out my RTX 3080 for a 6900 XT, likely recouping $50-100 in the process. Worth the trade? A few points that may influence the decision: