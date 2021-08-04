The Current Dilemma: RTX 3080 vs 6900 XT

harmattan

harmattan

I know this question has been out there in the broad domain, but I'm trying to figure out the consensus of the fine SMEs at [H]... I have an opportunity to swap out my RTX 3080 for a 6900 XT, likely recouping $50-100 in the process. Worth the trade? A few points that may influence the decision:
  • I'm running a 4k 60hz screen
  • I have a passing interest in Raytracing, but there are only 2-3 games I've played/am playing that leverage RT
  • I don't really care for DLSS, looks like applying an astigmatism to me and would rather scale back settings to run "clean"
  • I no longer manufacture "value" by wasting energy/resources since 2014/ROI is no longer splendid -- sitting on my wallets until proof of stake at this point
  • I have a good-quality 850w PSU
  • I'm running a R7 5800 @ 4.5ghz
 
A

Andrew_Carr

I would definitely make the switch if you don't care about DLSS and are getting some money out of it. The only reason I can think of to take a 3080 over a 6900xt is if you love DLSS or if you plan to mine crypto.
 
C

CruisD64

I would tend to agree with Andrew. It's a faster card and has more memory which in the long run might be more important.
 
