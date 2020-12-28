erek
"Finding evidence for the cosmic dawn of technology will place our own existence and aspirations in a broader context. We wouldn’t have needed to invent the wheel if we saw it first spinning on our land under a rover manufactured by a more advanced species.
Currently, we have no clue for the sophistication level of the technologies that preceded us in the cosmos. But one thing is clear. If any of us would decipher an alien technology that represents a quantum leap relative to what we possess today, then that person will become extremely wealthy by marketing the same idea on Earth. The “gold rush” opportunity of mining the sky for new technological ideas offers a financial incentive for becoming an observational astronomer. In the long run, if—as many of us expect—we are not the smartest kids on the cosmic street, astronomy may offer prospects for more affluence than Silicon Valley or Wall Street."
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-cosmic-dawn-of-technology/
