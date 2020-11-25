The Corsair Gaming K100 RGB Keyboard Review: Optical-Mechanical Masterpiece

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,940
"Aesthetics are a subjective matter, yet we believe that the Corsair K100 RGB has something to offer to nearly everyone. Its design and lighting configurability allow for the end user to decide whether they want to keep things traditional or go for an extravagant, colorful scheme. No matter what direction one decides to go, the impeccable craftsmanship of the K100 RGB is always going to be evident.
Overall, considering how stale the commoditized keyboard market has become over the past couple of years, the Corsair K100 RGB Optical Mechanical keyboard is a refreshing addition. It offers something truly different than the now run-of-the-mill mechanical keyboards that fill the gaming keyboard market – and that difference is something we think makes for a better keyboard. Nevertheless, the $230 retail price is is truly a premium price, and most users can probably get the job done with a good keyboard that costs significantly less. If, however, what you want is one of the most versatile keyboards available, then the Corsair K100 RGB should definitely be on your shortlist."
https://www.anandtech.com/show/16256/the-corsair-gaming-k100-rgb-optical-mechanical-keyboard-review
https://www.anandtech.com/show/16256/the-corsair-gaming-k100-rgb-optical-mechanical-keyboard-review