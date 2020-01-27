The Corsair DDR4-5000 Vengeance LPX Review: Super-Binned, Super Exclusive

Pointless for gaming "The question may be, is this literally the fastest memory you can get? At retail, absolutely. In terms of raw MHz, it is. Practically speaking though, unless you’re already getting the absolute best in every other part of your system there’s no reason to spend such a huge amount on memory. Corsair told us in their testing that actually the lower end Ryzen 3000 processors may have more success with memory stability, due to only having one chiplet, which puts less stress on the internal fabric. Higher core chips with two chiplets may have more issues due to overall heat and stress. It also comes down to the integrated memory controller on the chips: some are strong, some are weak, and it's a silicon lottery. There might be a day where memory vendors have to sell pre-binned CPUs with their high-end memory in order to ensure peak performance. With this kit, Corsair is sending a clear message. The company wants us to know that their custom 8-layer PCB internal screening process and anodised aluminium heat spreaders are capable of producing memory that hits the highest speeds on the market. This is a team effort helped by AMD’s processors and MSI’s motherboards, but it’s undeniably very impressive. It's just a shame that AMD doesn't have a big APU to pair with it, as that's where I think we would see the biggest improvement in performance." https://www.anandtech.com/show/15089/the-corsair-ddr4-5000-vengeance-lpx-memory-review/