The core i9 12900K used 2.3x power than the Ryzen 5950x in official benchmark

Solhokuten
[H]ard|Gawd
Dec 9, 2009
1,393
Allegedly the new flagship Intel used 3.3x more power than the 5950x in official benchmark, and the recently released AMD cache fixes were not installed. I'm not sure how reliable the article is, but if true, Intels new big dog CPU isn't quite as impressive as I thought it would be.
https://www.hardwaretimes.com/intel...al-benchmarks-lacked-the-win-11-l3-cache-fix/
