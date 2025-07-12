The Commodore 64 Ultimate computer is the company's first hardware release in over 30 years

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,047
View: https://youtu.be/S2fGP59mJ5M
"As mentioned in the intro, the processing heart of these new C64 devices is the “faithful recreation of the original motherboard on [AMD Xilinx Artix-7] FPGA hardware.” The hardware is said to be “at least 99% compatible with all 80s/90s games, cartridges, and peripherals.” For clarity, we’ve tabulated other key specifications:
Commodore 64 Ultimate hardware specifications
|Memory
|128MB DDR2 RAM, 16MB NOR flash
|Storage
|USB thumbdrives: FAT, FAT32, exFAT. File formats: .D64, .D71, .D81, .G64, .T64, .TAP, .PRG, .ROM, and more. ISO-9660 image support. Integrated Ultimate-II+ functionality with tape emulation and DMA loader
|Video
|1080p @ 50Hz (PAL) or 60Hz (NTSC), HDMI-certified, Virtually Zero-lag, DVI-compatible via HDMI, Analog via DIN-8: CVBS, S-Video, or RGB
|Sound
|2 × SID sockets (6581/8580) with auto voltage and filter detection, UltiSID octal core FPGA SID emulation, SID-TAP header
|I/O
|3 × USB-A 2.0, 1 × USB-C, MicroSD slot, HDMI (cable included), 8-pin DIN for analog video, 3.5mm headphone jack, Optical S/PDIF, 100Mbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Cartridge port (>99% compatible), Datasette port (6-pin edge connector), Disk drive port (6-pin IEC DIN), 2 × DB-9 joystick/paddle ports, User port (26-pin internal, adapter sold separately)
|Keyboard
|66-key mechanical, Gateron Pro 3.0 55g switches, Original C64 layout and shapes, Full NKRO, USB plug, 70 RGB LEDs, Standard stabilizers
|Lighting
|Case and keyboard lighting thoughtfully integrated into motherboard and configurable via menu, Adjustable patterns, speeds, brightness (not on BASIC Beige model)
|Other
|Rocker switch (power, reset, menu, freeze), 12V DC worldwide power supply (included)
In operation, you may wish to use the cassette-style USB drive a lot of the time. There’s convenient Wi-Fi game transfer available, too. However, C64 stalwarts can also have fun with their collections of “dusty old cartridges, CRT TVs, datasettes, or disk drives,” assures the Commodore 64 Ultimate website."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/video-...e-in-over-30-years-pre-orders-start-at-usd299