  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

The Commodore 64 Ultimate computer is the company's first hardware release in over 30 years

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,047

View: https://youtu.be/S2fGP59mJ5M

"As mentioned in the intro, the processing heart of these new C64 devices is the “faithful recreation of the original motherboard on [AMD Xilinx Artix-7] FPGA hardware.” The hardware is said to be “at least 99% compatible with all 80s/90s games, cartridges, and peripherals.” For clarity, we’ve tabulated other key specifications:

Commodore 64 Ultimate hardware specifications
Memory128MB DDR2 RAM, 16MB NOR flash
StorageUSB thumbdrives: FAT, FAT32, exFAT. File formats: .D64, .D71, .D81, .G64, .T64, .TAP, .PRG, .ROM, and more. ISO-9660 image support. Integrated Ultimate-II+ functionality with tape emulation and DMA loader
Video1080p @ 50Hz (PAL) or 60Hz (NTSC), HDMI-certified, Virtually Zero-lag, DVI-compatible via HDMI, Analog via DIN-8: CVBS, S-Video, or RGB
Sound2 × SID sockets (6581/8580) with auto voltage and filter detection, UltiSID octal core FPGA SID emulation, SID-TAP header
I/O3 × USB-A 2.0, 1 × USB-C, MicroSD slot, HDMI (cable included), 8-pin DIN for analog video, 3.5mm headphone jack, Optical S/PDIF, 100Mbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Cartridge port (>99% compatible), Datasette port (6-pin edge connector), Disk drive port (6-pin IEC DIN), 2 × DB-9 joystick/paddle ports, User port (26-pin internal, adapter sold separately)
Keyboard66-key mechanical, Gateron Pro 3.0 55g switches, Original C64 layout and shapes, Full NKRO, USB plug, 70 RGB LEDs, Standard stabilizers
LightingCase and keyboard lighting thoughtfully integrated into motherboard and configurable via menu, Adjustable patterns, speeds, brightness (not on BASIC Beige model)
OtherRocker switch (power, reset, menu, freeze), 12V DC worldwide power supply (included)
As well as the computer, PSU, and HDMI cable mentioned above, buyers will also get a spiral-bound user guide, a 64GB USB Cassette Drive featuring 50+ full games, including licensed classics, plus music, demos, a quick start guide, and a collection of stickers.

In operation, you may wish to use the cassette-style USB drive a lot of the time. There’s convenient Wi-Fi game transfer available, too. However, C64 stalwarts can also have fun with their collections of “dusty old cartridges, CRT TVs, datasettes, or disk drives,” assures the Commodore 64 Ultimate website."

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/video-...e-in-over-30-years-pre-orders-start-at-usd299
 
"The company" more like a company who bought the rights to the name and any IP they have.

Which dont get me wrong, there's nothing wrong with that. I'm just not a big retro gamer in that I need to play on "original" hardware, emulators are fine enough for me
 
sfsuphysics said:
"The company" more like a company who bought the rights to the name and any IP they have.

Which dont get me wrong, there's nothing wrong with that. I'm just not a big retro gamer in that I need to play on "original" hardware, emulators are fine enough for me
Click to expand...
I believe it's less of the gaming aspect and more of the "vibe" It's for programming like it's 1980.
 
Price isn't bad. I mean, bit steep for me, but for a 100% compatible fpga recreation, with games, usb game cart, etc, the price is within reason. If I had any c64 nostalgia I might get this. Would be nice to play dad's old games on...but he had an amiga. :p
 
I'm quite happy with my real C64, the same one I had when I was 12yo. With all the upgrades 12yo me would have killed for this machine, even hardware 80 columns is possible now.


20250701_200334.jpg
 
The Commodore 64 Ultimate computer is the company's first hardware release in over 30 years
Click to expand...

It is a youtuber who purchased the company which had acquired the name. Quite a few of the companies in the ownership relay released commodore branded hardware in those thirty years.
 
Last edited:
This is a pump and dump scam from a mid retro gamer youtuber. The name/ip will probably be sold off again within a year. The fact they announced this so quickly means the scheme has been in the works for a while.
 
Balkroth said:
Different Name and information ownage there and especially for the OS.
Click to expand...
That’s discouraging to hear. I owned practically every model Amiga back in the day, and its the one platform that I enjoyed the most. Sold off all my stuff about 15 years ago and regretted it ever since.
 
Axdrenalin said:
That’s discouraging to hear. I owned practically every model Amiga back in the day, and its the one platform that I enjoyed the most. Sold off all my stuff about 15 years ago and regretted it ever since.
Click to expand...
I mean you can still buy new powerpc based Amiga systems like the Amigaone X1000 or or X5000 from amigakit https://amigakit.amiga.store/x5000-system-built-order-p-1303.html , there are motherboards as well from Acube https://www.acube-systems.biz/index.php?page=hardware&pid=5

Theres a whole range of stuff out there can run the Latest versions of AmigaOS (4.1) https://www.amigaos.net/content/2/what’s-new
 
Nobu said:
Price isn't bad. I mean, bit steep for me, but for a 100% compatible fpga recreation, with games, usb game cart, etc, the price is within reason. If I had any c64 nostalgia I might get this. Would be nice to play dad's old games on...but he had an amiga. :p
Click to expand...
If I were going for amiga nostalgia I'd chuck a pi/mist in a reproduction amiga 500/1200 case+keyboard. Haven't checked lately, but total price of the fpga option should add up to around the same as the more expensive version of this new commodore.

Luckily, my nostalgia needs are easily met by an original $20-$60 toshiba hx10 msx system + $50 flash cart.
 
Last edited:
I've also got an Amiga 1200 complete with a 68030 with FPU overclocked to 42MHz along with an overclocked 128MB of fast ram. It's also got a CF HDD running AmigaOS 3.1 (my favorite version of AmigaOS), a CF card formatted as FAT32 and supported on the Miggy via a PCMCIA to CF adapter for transferring files between my PC and my Miggy, and an Indivision AGA MkII for connection to a DVI monitor. WHDLoad is a game changer, how I wish I had a hard drive for my Amiga 500 in the day complete with WHDLoad. I've also got a WiModem232 for connecting to BBS's of an evening.

My A1200 connected to an emulated PDP11 running BSD 2.11:
IMG20220107114055.jpg


My A1200 in all it's glory:
IMG20201009220037.jpg
 
Mazzspeed said:
I've also got an Amiga 1200 complete with a 68030 with FPU overclocked to 42MHz along with an overclocked 128MB of fast ram. It's also got a CF HDD running AmigaOS 3.1 (my favorite version of AmigaOS), a CF card formatted as FAT32 and supported on the Miggy via a PCMCIA to CF adapter for transferring files between my PC and my Miggy, and an Indivision AGA MkII for connection to a DVI monitor. WHDLoad is a game changer, how I wish I had a hard drive for my Amiga 500 in the day complete with WHDLoad. I've also got a WiModem232 for connecting to BBS's of an evening.

My A1200 connected to an emulated PDP11 running BSD 2.11:
View attachment 741330

My A1200 in all it's glory:
View attachment 741329
Click to expand...
If we could just get hardware like this back in the affordable market. The Amiga was so advanced back in the day compared to the rest of the market, but Commodore and their poor business decisions let it all fall apart. That’s why I was hoping this new acquisition would amount more than just the C64.
 
Axdrenalin said:
If we could just get hardware like this back in the affordable market. The Amiga was so advanced back in the day compared to the rest of the market, but Commodore and their poor business decisions let it all fall apart. That’s why I was hoping this new acquisition would amount more than just the C64.
Click to expand...
The history of management teams and engineering teams of Commodore and Atari is both fascinating and hilarious.

Jay Miner ... such a talent. Obviously many others, but he was a driving force behind ... well, everything I thought was cool in that era. Obviously Chuck Peddle gets props there too.
 
How do you guys keep the 1541's operating, the Stepper motors in those things would fail notoriously, I assume you guys are using rebuilds? I've got (not my original, but) an Apple II+ and a C64 rig with 1541 and I'm basically leaving them in the closet because the belts on the disc drives have gotta be compromised by now, and god knows what else.......
 
HeadRusch said:
How do you guys keep the 1541's operating, the Stepper motors in those things would fail notoriously, I assume you guys are using rebuilds? I've got (not my original, but) an Apple II+ and a C64 rig with 1541 and I'm basically leaving them in the closet because the belts on the disc drives have gotta be compromised by now, and god knows what else.......
Click to expand...

I've never had one fail TBH. However, I rarely use my real 1541 these days - The Ultimate II+ can emulate the 1541, 1571 and 1581 with cycle accuracy, and you can load up the JiffyDOS drive ROM's using officially purchased ROM images with a couple of key strokes.

The unit on top of my 1541 is an external HDD enclosure. I have countless d64, d71 and d81 disk images stored on that HDD and I load them up using the Ultimate II+. I can even browse for disk images online via my C64 using the Ultimate II+ from a number of software repositories (CSDB is but one such repository), and mount online images directly on my C64.

The Ultimate II+ is, quite simply, the best device ever. I can even play back Amiga MOD in stereo with perfect clarity.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top