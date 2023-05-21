The CHIPS Act could require 50,000 new engineers

erek
Hmm
"The semiconductor talent shortage isn’t unique to U.S. shores. Taiwan makes about 65 percent of the world’s chips, but finding young semiconductor engineers has been getting difficult, according to reports. Semiconductor firms around the world are competing for talent: They’re hiking salaries and doling out scholarships, internships, and mentorships to undergraduates and even vocational high school students, in hopes of attracting them early. “As the need for advanced semiconductors continues to increase and chip manufacturers compete for talent, we see the supply in the workforce trailing the high demand,” Samsung’s Glaze says.
Samsung works with four major universities in South Korea, providing tailored curricula to train students in semiconductor R&D and manufacturing. Taiwan’s government, meanwhile, is partnering with chip companies to invest $300 million in specialized chip-focused graduate schools within top universities to train the next generation of semiconductor engineers.
Enticing more students to study engineering is a big problem, Intel’s Thompson says. Attractive jobs in the software industry have led to a shift in the balance between electrical engineering and computer science. “We hear from academics that we’re losing EE students to software,” she says. “But we also need the software. I think it’s a totality of ‘We need more students in STEM careers.’”
The CHIPS Act might just be what was needed to put semiconductors in the limelight and entice students to hardware-related degrees. At Purdue, Bermel says he has seen an uptick in interest in the semiconductor information session at the annual September career fair. Historically, the fair has had a handful of semiconductor employers, but it had 28 this year and attracted over 600 students. For the semiconductor industry to be more successful going forward, the software industry’s practices might be worth following, he says. That includes “providing better opportunities for students even after only the first year of undergrad if possible, paying them very well, but also making it more evident to the general public why semiconductor companies are important.”"
Source: https://spectrum.ieee.org/chips-act-workforce-development
