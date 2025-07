M76 said: I don't think there is any connection. A character can have cool visual design, but still be absolutely repulsive in story / dialogue, or vica versa. For example I liked the visual design of Faith in mirror's edge, but disliked the way she acted as a character. Same goes for Geralt and the Witcher series. As a result I was not able to get into either series. Click to expand...

Seems like you're too picky when it comes to protagonists. But in either of those cases, you wouldn't have continued playing the games due to character dialogue/personality design which was my point. Geralt isn't a bad character, though you can of course not like his personality/dialogue as a matter of personal taste. He had a good backstory, a lot of dialogue, certain grounded and consistent personality traits that fit his character/setting. I'd say he had good design but again as a matter of taste someone can find them annoying or uninteresting and that is fine; though that doesn't make them a bad character.When I mentioned poor character design, I meant things like writing issues (plot/personality inconsistencies, irrelevance to the plot). IMO there seems to be a bit of overlap with poor design and poor visual design. Going back to your examples, Faith and Geralt, they weren't poorly written characters, you just didn't like them which is perfectly fine. Though to be fair Faith didn't have much writing as it was not a dialogue/story heavy game in the first place.