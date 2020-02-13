The Biggest FPS In The World Is Becoming A Movie

Never even heard of this game before. Man Asia has us totally crushed and we don't even know it?

"There is no word on the plot, the cast, or a director for the CrossFire movie, while it's also unknown if the movie will be released internationally or only in Asia where the game is more popular. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.


A new version of CrossFire called CrossFire X is coming to Xbox One, while Alan Wake developer is working on the single-player campaign for multiple new CrossFire games.

CrossFire is not the only FPS that is being spun into a movie. Activision's new movie division has announced plans to make multiple Call of Duty movies, one of which will be written by Black Panther's writer."

The Biggest FPS In The World Is Becoming A Movie

Fast & Furious producer Neil Moritz is attached to the CrossFire movie, which has been in the works since 2015.
While technically not untrue that is the biggest in the world stating it like this is deliberately misleading clickbait. It is popular in china and south korea and virtually unknown everywhere else.
 
While technically not untrue that is the biggest in the world stating it like this is deliberately misleading clickbait. It is popular in china and south korea and virtually unknown everywhere else.
Yeah, my first thought was, "Counter Strike"?
 
