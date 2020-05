The biggest FAIL in Intel Company History? But one of the MOST BEAUTIFUL CPUs ever

I posted on there but HP-UX did have a PARISC binary emulator for Itanium. I have no idea how good it is since I never used it but it existed to ease transition. I've got my RX2600 sitting next to me still lol, have Windows Server 2008 and HP-UX on it. Forced migrations for architecture changes have always existed in these markets though, Sun was the only one that kept binary compatibility from the start to finish really, HP, DEC, IBM, Compaq, SGI, etc. did not.I really have no idea what the person is saying when "you cannot copy data over" this has never been a problem they use the same filesystem and endianness. Perhaps there was some issue with their specific software but that doesn't seem like a platform limitation in that case.Found doc about it: https://support.hpe.com/hpesc/public/docDisplay?docId=emr_na-c03458287