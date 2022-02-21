The best terrible games

The oldest I can remember was Car & Driver all the way from 1992, which was a street racing game published by EA years before The Need For Speed, that was based on the exact same formula, it was just done with a different car magazine, Car & Driver obviously. (The first NFS was made in collaboration with Road & Track). I loved how the game menus were made like pages of a magazine, it gave a lot to immersion. But unfortunately the physics of the game was some of the wonkiest I've seen, it was utterly terrible. But in 1992 that didn't really matter, I've still spent a lot of time with this game.

An interesting tidbit: This was the first game I played that supported SVGA resolutions.





The next one that stands out for me is another Racing game, one released 10 years later: Street Legal Racing. This game was meant to be great, but it was published by a budget publisher, and the developers bit off much more than they could chew.

They wanted to make a game much more complex than what would fit in the publisher's timeline and budget. So the game released unfinished, broken and buggy. What has set it apart was the extremely detailed simulation, the game actually simulated the fluids in the car like coolant, fuel, etc. It had a damage model that beat everything that came before or after until BeamNG claimed that throne. It also had extensive car upgrade and tuning system. The game become a cult classic and still has a very active community with lots of mods available. Most of the games kinks and bugs were fixed in several patches and it even had a re-launch as Street Legal Racing Redline. The developers kept supporting the game long after the publisher bailed. But of course it never achieved mainstream success, and the developers gave up on trying to do complex games soon after. The company is still around but only makes mobile trash since 2009, the original devs on the ground left the company. Fun fact: One of the devs turned up in the credits of Driver San Francisco, last I saw.



I've had countless hours of fun crashing and harassing traffic in the game, and trying to build the fastest cars.





Splinter Cell Double Agent This game was probably the most broken AAA game I had ever played, but it had some such unique mechanics and novel ideas that I enjoyed it despite of it being a buggy piece of trash. Since I wrote a full review on the game way back when I'll link that instead of going into more detail here: http://madblog.shacknet.us/splinter-cell-double-agent-2006/





The last game is Alpha Protocol: The greatest bad game ever made! This is another game I wrote a full review on so click for details:

http://madblog.shacknet.us/alpha-protocol-2010/





There are lots of bad games out there that are simply terrible and not worth anyone's time.But occasionally there are some that are objectively bad or even broken in some sense, but still enjoyable. Have you encountered any such game?Here are a few examples that I've enjoyed: