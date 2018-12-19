The best PC case I ever owned was a...

My current case. Coolermaster HAF Stacker 935. I love the modular design. I love the fact you can mount 3 280mm or 3 360mm radiators, if you ahve long enough hoses, or 2 normal length 360/280mm radiators. I love the fact that I can run dual power supplies without modification, and also have the ability to run either a dual PC setup (though I have yet to actually buy an ITX board because of the price / performance factor) or up to 15 hard drives and one SSD, plus 4x 5.25" bays.... I originally bought it for mining, and had 5 video cards going in it for a very long time.Also it looks badass IMO. I have mine upside down right now, as there is room for 3 fans on the top of this part of the case but if you put the small part on top like it is sold, there is pass throughs for AIO's and water cooler hoses, but less room for fans in the main part of the chassis. I've pretty much always ran it like this as I prefer having more fans in the main chassis.Wiring needs a bit of work. I have RGB Ram but it's off because otherwise it washes out the picture.Yes that FAN is "custom" mounted with zip ties. Need a bit more airflow on the CPU and Mosfets to push my overclockRGB RAM is on in this picture, the clear side panel is tinted plastic. It's prettty hard to see through it but I kind of like the effect it has with only being able to really see the stuff that is lit up. Would be nice if it was tempered glass but this was before every case started using it.The bottom part currently stores 3 HDD's and 2 SSD's.Here's an older pic of how it looked when I was mining and had an i5 2500k with Corsair H50 AIO on the CPU. GPU are 7950 and a 7870 in this pic. Front intake has 2x120mm fans in the front panel, plus 2 more ziptie mounted in the middle of the case. PCI blower fan on the side, plus another blue PCI fan above the 2 cards pushing some hot air upwards. rear 140mm exhaust, 2 120mm top fans, plus the radiator has push/pull setup with 2x120mm fans... Fans, fans and more fans!