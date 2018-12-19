The best PC case I ever owned was a...

Still rocking my Antec 900. About 15 years old. It's seen a few builds for sure.
I've always loved the Lian Li V series. I bought the black one back in 2006 and I've had a system in it ever since. It doesn't have a scratch on it. Found the silver one locally a couple years ago and I had to have it!
My current case the thermal take view 71 with honorable mention to the haf-x (with 932 side door) I had before
That's the case I'm using too. I love it, but it's not for everyone. It's massive. Fortunately, it fits fine under my desk at home.The Corsair Air 740 has been my favorite case to work with. There’s such a ridiculous amount of room in it and the airflow is fantastic.
Yeah it’s ridiculosly huge. I never thought I’d use a case as big as this one, but it’s been surprisingly enjoyable to work with. I do like mini ITX as well. I might build another with the Saber case just for the fun of it.That's the case I'm using too. I love it, but it's not for everyone. It's massive. Fortunately, it fits fine under my desk at home.
I'm also a big fan of Micro-ITX PCs. I have built a few. While not nearly as easy to work with, and you have to be careful on how you manage temps, I simply love the form factor.
+1Another vote for the Corsair Carbide Air 540 - I have everything stuffed in there currently (though I pulled one Titan Xp since SLI wasn't really doing much for me).
Corsair 800D
Bought mine 10 years ago and haven’t needed to consider a new case ever since. It’s been through numerous upgrades internally and serves as my main rig. It’ll probably easily go another 10.
Linus sold me on it. Best case purchase I've ever made.