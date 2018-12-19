The best PC case I ever owned was a...

Archaea

My favorite case was the Cooler Master Cosmos 1000 (or 1010 in my case which was the gen 1.5 of the Cosmos 1000).

It reeked of high quality parts. Every single thing about it was overengineered and classy.

Thick aluminum with very little flex, classy top and bottom rail handles, individual drawer drive bays, good radiator options and cooling options (for its time), heavy front door with mirror gloss black finish and magnetic smooth as butter automatic closing --- the whole case just oozed quality. It looked and felt like a supercar in comparison to the typical case. I replaced it with a Thermaltake P3 in 2017 just for something different, but I kept the Comos 1010 in storage. I'm thinking about going back lately. I keep checking out new cases at Microcenter and browsing new models online and can't find anything that really piques my fancy. Everything seems cheaply made and flimsy by comparison. As to the P3, I still like the cosmetics of it, but I'm not sure I like open air cases for long term in a house with kids and dust. In just a year of use, keeping my CPU radiator clean is a constant battle.

I've had a great many cases, being a computer enthusiast since the 80's, but haven't had any case as long as the Cosmos 1010, and nothing I've owned has even close in build quality comparison. (Not even the Corsair 570x I had for a brief while).
 

The antec p182 the chasis jsut feelt like quality and he triple layers sides was so nice for reducing noise.
however it was not always the most easy chassis to work in.
 
I find the Fractal Define series hard to beat in terms of build quality. I've used and loved the Define C, Define mini C, and Define S. And the accessories and packaging are quality as well. Reminds me of Noctua's attention to detail.
 
My current case. Coolermaster HAF Stacker 935. I love the modular design. I love the fact you can mount 3 280mm or 3 360mm radiators, if you ahve long enough hoses, or 2 normal length 360/280mm radiators. I love the fact that I can run dual power supplies without modification, and also have the ability to run either a dual PC setup (though I have yet to actually buy an ITX board because of the price / performance factor) or up to 15 hard drives and one SSD, plus 4x 5.25" bays.... I originally bought it for mining, and had 5 video cards going in it for a very long time.

Also it looks badass IMO. I have mine upside down right now, as there is room for 3 fans on the top of this part of the case but if you put the small part on top like it is sold, there is pass throughs for AIO's and water cooler hoses, but less room for fans in the main part of the chassis. I've pretty much always ran it like this as I prefer having more fans in the main chassis.

Gt1U6Rs.jpg


Wiring needs a bit of work. I have RGB Ram but it's off because otherwise it washes out the picture.
Yes that FAN is "custom" mounted with zip ties. Need a bit more airflow on the CPU and Mosfets to push my overclock
4KbY5Uf.jpg


RGB RAM is on in this picture, the clear side panel is tinted plastic. It's prettty hard to see through it but I kind of like the effect it has with only being able to really see the stuff that is lit up. Would be nice if it was tempered glass but this was before every case started using it.
Q9QpCpQ.jpg


The bottom part currently stores 3 HDD's and 2 SSD's.

Here's an older pic of how it looked when I was mining and had an i5 2500k with Corsair H50 AIO on the CPU. GPU are 7950 and a 7870 in this pic. Front intake has 2x120mm fans in the front panel, plus 2 more ziptie mounted in the middle of the case. PCI blower fan on the side, plus another blue PCI fan above the 2 cards pushing some hot air upwards. rear 140mm exhaust, 2 120mm top fans, plus the radiator has push/pull setup with 2x120mm fans... Fans, fans and more fans!

2fweC4Q.jpg
 
Corsair Carbide Air 540. I've been using since they released it and will keep using it as long as I can. I love having so much space to work in without the ugliness of a full tower. Being able to easily hide all of the cables in the back half of the case is great for airflow and aesthetics. The 740 is also nice, but they got rid of the 5.25 drive bays, which I still use for Blu-Rays and the once-a-year disk of some sort.
 
I still have a Chieftec Dragon that I keep my server in. The other case I really like is the one I am using now, the Coolermaster Trooper.

I loved the Aluminum Chieftec Dragon because it didn't come in just beige or black. It was light, and had tons of space. Great airflow for the time. It just needed some cable management, and later it did get some front ports.

The Coolermaster Trooper is just nice, lots of cable management, it has filters (don't forget to clean those things, damn they trap dust), front ports big power button, fan controls. The only thing I don't like is the reset button needs to be harder for the cat to step on.
 
Westwood Arrakis said:
Still rocking my Antec 900. About 15 years old. It's seen a few builds for sure.
Click to expand...

I've got the Antec 1200 which is the big brother...Love the case but too many screws for hard drive cages and mounting hard drives. Still like the case but a bit dated now...

Phantek Enthoo Luxe is my favourite. Super easy to build in and change hard drives, dust filters everywhere, easy to access, grill at the top pops off, RGB case lighting, can mount fans on the hard drive cages to blow air at graphics cards, plenty of space and doesn't get dusty inside. Highly recommend.

Haf-X was a great case for its time as well, amazing air flow definitely helps keep components cool, spacious, hot swap drives (although need to screw in hard drives), tool less hard drive installation, but sucks in way too much dust. I disabled 2X200mm exhaust fans at the top which helps
 
My choice based more on nostalgia then the case. Cooler Master ATCS-201 piano black. It was my first aftermarket case and while it was one of the only ones that didn't look like a lit up transformers head. (It seemed like 90% of the aftermarket cases at the time looked gaudy AF or was just another Chieftec clone)

As far as right now.. I've converted all my cases over to HAF-XB's.
 
my current case is the best I've ever owned...Lian Li PC-A70B...they don't make em like this anymore...gorgeous minimalist design...gorgeous brushed aluminum...tons of space...removable motherboard tray...optional blowhole top cover for even more cooling...room for 7 case fans...just a perfect case
 
Westwood Arrakis said:
Still rocking my Antec 900. About 15 years old. It's seen a few builds for sure.
Click to expand...

I have my Antec 900 being used as a video recording/stream PC and as a server, with my old 2500k powering it. The case is nice, but has a few annoyances. It's basically impossible to hide the wires for one. Mine are managed pretty well IMO but I can'tt see it getting much better than this without mods. Also the 200mm fan on the top sucks. the holes are too damn big. I dropped an eyeglass screwdriver through the holes and the fan blade shattered.... lol (obviously my own fault but most other cases have much finer mesh so this sort of stuff doen't happen...

dcDkTcd.jpg


and the back...

n31KX7i.jpg
 
Antec Super Lanboy was my favorite case. While I enjoyed the P180, I still think the Lanboy has been my best case.
 
I'm a Lian-Li guy....pc-65 pc 70 , a777f....

but I'm still working on my first and last Caselabs case.....reaaly well made....RIP
 
I like my current one, Fractal design Define R6 Blackout with tempered glass side panel

Honorable mentions to my Corsair C70
 
My favorite is my current: a Thermaltake Core P5. It's a very love-it-or-hate-it case, and it's not very flashy, but I like the build quality and the concept. Most enthusiast-grade hardware these days is built to be shown off, which the Core P5 does with very little other fluff. Also, as a watercooling guy, the ease of maintenance is awesome.
 
My current case is my favorite as well, Ncase M1. Designed and built by a member here. Really high quality, easy to build in, small, and it looks nice.
 
My favorite is the Antec Twelve Hundred. I've used it for almost 10 years now and if it wasn't for the fact I'm moving away from 3.5" drives and the front fan filters weren't such a bitch to remove to clean I'd probably keep it for another 10.

Currently have a Fractal Design Define R6 being shipped to me to replace it. It will be my first Fractal case so hopefully they're as good as I've heard.
 
NukeULater said:
I've always loved the Lian Li V series. I bought the black one back in 2006 and I've had a system in it ever since. It doesn't have a scratch on it. Found the silver one locally a couple years ago and I had to have it!
View attachment 128843 View attachment 128844
Click to expand...

Ok, that's a sexy case inside and out. Reminds me of the ol' Apple towers (and that's not a bad thing).

My favorite case that I've owned has been the Fractal Design R5 (only because I haven't splurged on the R6 which seems to fix the couple things I'd improve on the R5). Fits all I need, very good build quality, modularity to spare, decently good cable management, fits my EATX board even though it doesn't officially support EATX, good airflow, solid dust filters, etc. For me and my needs, it's been a great purchase.

That being said, if I had the R6 then I'd also have the expanded side window and PSU basement shroud on the list of things I love about it.
 
Coolermaster ATC-201.
First aluminium case in 2001 with metallic brown painted sides/top and car quality paint/lacquer.
It cost £270 which was ridiculous at that time.
Its sad the internal size is a bit small for todays PCs, gfx cards are a bit long and the cooling isnt up to the job.
It looks great and I still use it for my spare PC.
 
I love my Core X9...knowing that I'll probably never need anything bigger in the future.

But 10+ years ago, the Antec P160.

p1601.jpg


Lost the pics I had of it (seagate HDD died, of course...)
but I swapped the blue LED's for red ones, and painted the case orange.
 
I have CM Stacker and HAF. Great for cooling with all the air flow and the Stacker doubles as a mini storage. (not really but it holds more than what I would care to put in it.) I see thermal reviews on Gamer's Nexus and my HAF is still just about the best. Stacker holds even more fans but is probably just too old to be rated. Water cooling fits in both. Bay resevoir fits in both. The input module is outdated but newer ones were made. Like, the ones with the cable for USB 3.0. At any rate bay devices can be installed to bring it up to date. I'm really proud of my HAF because I took it apart and painted it. It now has a black and yellow theme. Inside AND out.
 
My Thermaltake T900 has been my favorite stock case. However, the few cases I have built myself have been way more enjoyable. I have a bad habit of buying every cheap case I find at garage sales or on craigslist and tearing them apart to use for parts on custom builds.
 
My current case the thermal take view 71 with honorable mention to the haf-x (with 932 side door) I had before
 
The Corsair Air 740 has been my favorite case to work with. There’s such a ridiculous amount of room in it and the airflow is fantastic.
 
El Derpo said:
The Corsair Air 740 has been my favorite case to work with. There’s such a ridiculous amount of room in it and the airflow is fantastic.
Click to expand...
That's the case I'm using too. I love it, but it's not for everyone. It's massive. Fortunately, it fits fine under my desk at home.

I'm also a big fan of Micro-ITX PCs. I have built a few. While not nearly as easy to work with, and you have to be careful on how you manage temps, I simply love the form factor.
 
griffinhart said:
That's the case I'm using too. I love it, but it's not for everyone. It's massive. Fortunately, it fits fine under my desk at home.

I'm also a big fan of Micro-ITX PCs. I have built a few. While not nearly as easy to work with, and you have to be careful on how you manage temps, I simply love the form factor.
Click to expand...
Yeah it’s ridiculosly huge. I never thought I’d use a case as big as this one, but it’s been surprisingly enjoyable to work with. I do like mini ITX as well. I might build another with the Saber case just for the fun of it.
 
Another vote for the Corsair Carbide Air 540 - I have everything stuffed in there currently (though I pulled one Titan Xp since SLI wasn't really doing much for me).
 
dvsman said:
Another vote for the Corsair Carbide Air 540 - I have everything stuffed in there currently (though I pulled one Titan Xp since SLI wasn't really doing much for me).
Click to expand...
+1

I'll be re-using my 540 for my Ryzen build once the new 3000 series is released.

IMG_20190125_151737.jpg


I also have fond memories of my old Monarch Hornet Pro SFF case.

mhp0fi.jpg
 
Antec P182. It was silent, extremely heavy, cooled easily, and I thought it was good looking. It lasted through 4 or so overhauls. Was not real easy to work on due to the 4 pin power connector plugged in was a nightmare on every build. Only reason I got rid of it was the inability to install the dual 140mm Corsair liquid cooler I wanted to use in my current build.

The most impressive case I ever got my hands on was a Mountain Mods U2 UFO at a local computer shop. It was a beast but it looked like someone built it custom and lacked an elegance with a boxy look.
 
Supercharged_Z06 said:
Bought mine 10 years ago and haven’t needed to consider a new case ever since. It’s been through numerous upgrades internally and serves as my main rig. It’ll probably easily go another 10.

View attachment 132806

Linus sold me on it. Best case purchase I've ever made.
Click to expand...

Jesus Christ hahahaha! I love the rad setup on that. I'll never need another case, that's for sure.
 
