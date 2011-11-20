The best case you've (probably) never seen: Chenbro RM41300-FS81

Looks like a great case. Unfortunately I couldn't do a 4U case as it is not tall enough (or wide if you stand it on its end) for me. My CPU cooler is 158mm tall (plus I have tall ram heatsinks that my cooling fan has to sit on top of) so I would need a 5U or 6U case (do they even make those?). My currrent case is 206mm wide and my cooling fan is sitting right against the outer panel. I think that a lot of people looking to get into server cases will need to take into account the narrow width of 4U cases compared to most other cases out there. Server cases are often known for having good airflow because they have to. Have you ever seen a modern server case? Those things are crammed full of components because most of them are multi CPU systems.