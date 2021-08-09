The Awesome Fantastic 5600g Thread

N

Nightfire

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 7, 2017
Messages
3,223
Burnt out on politics and the world in general so I just wanted to geek out on hardware.

Enter the AMD 5600g 6 core Zen 3 based APU. This processor has wide appeal from budget gamers to compact HTPC buyers looking for low power consumption and all the way to enthusiasts as these APUs are a blast to overclock and tinker with.

Tom's has a great article on the 5600g:
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-5-5600g-review

Just looking for thoughts and real world experience with the 5600g.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top